100 Years Ago — April 21, 1922
Fifteen minutes sufficed for the large gathering of voters who filled the town hall Saturday evening to listen to the reading of the warrant for the Town meeting and act upon its articles. The school committee report recommended the location of the Shawsheen Village school at the corner of Warwick Street extension and Poor Street.
The very attractive display of rugs made by the Plymouth mills which have been on sale in the lower town hall will be continued through Saturday. The room is open from nine in the morning until nine in the evening and those who are interested in home furnishing will feel well repaid by visiting the hall during those hours.
Gasoline has begun its upward march, running true to April form. When the time comes for good roads to call and the country to beckon, with the motor waiting, watch out or John D will get you a penny at a time. The 24 cents of the winter has given way to the 33 cents of the late summer.
75 Years Ago—April 17, 1947
An orchid sent by air mail from the Tom Breneman show in Hollywood, Calif. Was presented to the oldest woman attending the “Breakfast in Hollywood” program in the Ballardvale community room Saturday night sponsored by the Union Congregational church in honor of the returned servicemen. Community singing led by Joseph Stott, with Miss Margaret Hadley at the piano added music to the program of gags and laughter. Mrs. Jane Mears and Mrs. William Clemons competed for the orchid honor with Mrs. Mears winning by one birthday. She is 82 years young and was born in Andover.
An invitation is extended to the general public to attend the combined meeting of the Andover League of Women Voters and the Phillips Club, to be held in Peabody House when Dr. Charles Coryell, scientist of nation-wide fame will speak on atomic energy and its implications to our civilization.
50 Years Ago—April 20, 1972
An early morning fire severely damaged the eagle in a low road pub Tuesday morning the cause is still under investigation according to Fire Chief Henry L Hilton the blaze broke out shortly after the end was closed for the night and was burning briskly when fire apparatus made the run to the site West of Haggetts pond in West Andover after midnight the alarm was telephoned from the Tewksbury Police Department.
The Andover Village Improvement Society will sponsor a fun day on the Shawsheen river with canoe and kayak races between the Horn Bridge on Central St and Ballardvale Saturday, May 6th beginning at 10:00 AM. The races will be for double canoes or for single or double kayaks. Everyone is welcome to participate and to bring their lunch and picnic on the AVIS land near Horn Bridge.
25 Years Ago—April 24, 1997
Make sure to read Don Staruk’s story in the section of today’s paper on real estate values. Remember that $232,000 median house in Andover that we’ve referred to for the last couple of years? That house was worth $273,000 through the end of last year and the median sale price of that house was $295,000 in the fourth quarter of 1996.
People who register their cars out of state to avoid paying taxes, beware the state may be coming after you. As one of his main assignments during his first term Barry Finegold 17th Essex district Representative, says he’ll coauthor a law aimed at catching those who try to avoid paying vehicle sales and excise tax.
Police Chief James Johnson was against it, Town Manager Buzz Stapcczynski proposed it, but it was Town Meeting voters who approved taking the Police Chief’s position out of civil service.