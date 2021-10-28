100 Years Ago—October 28, 1921
Land on Morton Street belonging to the Collins estate has been secured by the Lenane motor company as a demonstration for Fordson tractors for which they are agents. Demonstrations will be held this week on the land of Joseph S. Chambers at 147 Lowell Street.
The annual Thanksgiving ball of the Andover Steam Fire Engine Co. No. 1 which marks its 50th anniversary, will be held in the Town hall on Wednesday, November 2.
The trustees of Phillips academy have contracted to build a new hockey rink out beyond the track on Salem Street. When the new place for the winter sport is completed, a much more desirable place for hockey games will be assured than the Rabbit’s Pond rink. In the latter place, snow on the surface made fast skating a thing of peril, and spectators were always in danger of wet feet or being plunged into the icy waters of the pond when a game was in progress.
75 Years Ago—October 31, 1946
It’s been nice having a representative from Andover in the General Court; it would also be nice have a Senator from Andover at the State House. In both contests, the town’s candidates are undoubtedly the best of the field. Everett Collins has been at the State House for several years now as Andover’s first Representative in a couple of decades. His record is such that he should be returned by a good majority. A newcomer, Phil Allen gives Andover its first chance of having a State Senator of its own. Andover voters will find three liquor questions which are voted on biennially. One of the ballot questions involves continuing liquor licenses in Andover. We haven’t had many complaints about mishandling of liquor during the last two years. Those that we have had are the same men who years ago in the days before Andover had licenses or even in prohibition days, used to go to Lawrence for their liquor, legal or otherwise. Whether Andover has licenses or not, these men will still get liquor and they will still be unable to handle it properly. Vote Yes on giving Andover liquor licenses. (partial editorial)
A Red Cross Notice states that production is slowing down due to the truck strikes and no material has been delivered. We are going to make dresses and skirts for Europe when the material arrives. For wool, call Mrs. Rand at 984.
50 Years Ago—November 4, 1971
Andover High School will hold its First Annual Homecoming Weekend this Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6. A homecoming rally will follow. Saturday the Golden Warrior football team will play the Burlington Devils in one of the most exciting games of the season. That evening a dance will be held in the school gym featuring “The Truth”.
This year, North Andover will not meet Andover in the traditional Thanksgiving Day contest. The new Thanksgiving Day opponent for the Golden Warriors is Central Catholic.
Current updating of the Stowe School has provided some temporary relief for school administration office space. Possibly the continued use of this building, with further remodeling will answer this need for years to come. The Stowe School appears structurally sound. Modernization to meet the office needs could more than likely be accomplished without too much of a financial burden and could solve this particular need.
25 Years Ago—October 31, 1996
Those pushing to make Andover’s downtown more vital and diverse should keep bicycles and pedestrians in mind when designing proposals for the business district, according to Margaret Pustell a member of the Andover/North Andover League of Women Voters’ Community Paths program. The Paths Committee is looking at ways to link neighborhoods and other areas, both rural and in town, with walking and biking paths.
U.S. Senator John F. Kerry’s amendment to allow 27 Massachusetts communities, including Andover, to maintain the ban on train whistles, based on local impact and safety record passed the Senate recently as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act.
More than 1000 pounds of pumpkin sit in the front yard of 236 River Road in West Andover. One pumpkin weights 514 pounds, the other weighs in at a whopping 707. Dave Henderson grew them at his one-acre back-yard farm in Shirley Mass., from the seeds of the winner of the Topsfield Fair’s New England Pumpkin Weigh-Off.
