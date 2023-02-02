100 Years Ago—February 2, 1923
Ice cutting was begun on Pomp’s pond Monday by the Andover Ice company. Preliminary work of scraping has been going on for the past two weeks with discouraging results because of the many snowstorms. The ice is about 14 inches thick, half of it being snow ice.
The department answered two alarms Saturday evening but there was little damage at either fire. The first alarm from Box 48 at the corner of Washington Ave. and Summer Street was for a blaze in the basement of Loren Taylor’s home, in a barrel of rubbish. It was easily extinguished. The second alarm was for a chimney fire at the home of Winslow Knowles on Punchard Ave.
The American Woolen Company will move its entire offices from Boston to Shawsheen village during the summer and fall of 1923. The offices which now occupy three floors in Boston will be housed in the new administration building on Haverhill St. (The Balmoral condominium building) The coming of the Boston offices means that a great many families will be added to the population of the community and houses to accommodate these people are being rushed to completion as rapidly as possible.
75 Years Ago—February 5, 1948
Included among the 50 Special Articles in the town warrant are authorization to close town offices on Saturdays, $1375 to purchase a new automobile for the Police Department, $3000 for a new pump intake suction pipe at Haggetts pond, $500 to relocate the stone wall at Chestnut St. and Highland Rd., $6500 to modernize Main Street lighting, $1250 to rebuild the Central playground.
This issue of The Townsmen is the last one to be printed in news magazine form. Starting next week, The Townsmen will be published in newspaper style, each page about double the size of the present pages. We sincerely believe that everyone will be pleased with the result.
It has come to our knowledge that the students are not observing all the safety rules. As a great many of the sidewalks are not plowed it is necessary to walk in the streets. However, it is not necessary to walk in the middle of the streets.
50 Years Ago—February 1, 1973
The Andover- North Andover YMCA and Phillips Academy have teamed up to provide services to the townspeople over the past five years that neither could have provided alone, according to Richard Cate, executive director of the Andover Y. 2,564 people were enrolled in sixty programs which the Y offered in the academy’s swimming pool in the calendar year ending September 30th 1972.
Attorney Laurence P. Melia has been appointed police legal advisor for Andover and North Andover. Attorney Melia succeeds Attorney John Boyle, who had held the position funded for the two communities under a federal grant. The position provides assistance to the members of both police departments in the preparation of court cases and warrants, as well as providing legal assistance and instruction to the police of the two towns.
Ad for Coco’s of Andover Men’s Hairstyling: “Shorter hair is coming back!!! For the men and boys not yet ready for the shorter hair styles, we’re still tops in the Avante and Shag styles!” Routes 28 and 133 Shawsheen Square.
25 Years Ago—February 5, 1998
A major piece of Andover’s future, possibly lasting for a decade or more, is being decided right now. It is difficult to overstate the importance of the police chief and the schools superintendent in any town. And local officials are in the process right now of choosing who will fill both of these positions.
Still reeking of smoke and suffering from $1,000,000 worth of damage caused by a Tuesday morning fire, the Greater Lawrence Technical School will remain closed until next week, although the cause of the fire was quickly determined to be a short in an electrical strip. Severe smoke damage to the school has employees still battling the effects of the blaze.