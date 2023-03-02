100 Years Ago—March 2, 1923
One of the most modern and efficient central power plants in the country is to be found in Shawsheen Village. It is designed to furnish all services for the mills, warehouse, and dye house, including heating, lighting, power, and water supply, both hot and cold. Situated on the east bank of the Shawsheen river just north of Haverhill street, it is included in that group of the more important buildings of the village, which have many points in common as to architecture.
At a meeting of the selectman held on Monday it was decided that all dogs should be temporarily put under restraint as a precaution against the spread of rabies.
The J.P. West bakery on Park Street will change hands on Monday March 5th, new owners being Jesse E. West and Fred Blaisdell.
75 Years Ago—March 4, 1948
Contests for four major offices at the town election plus the question of reducing the hours of firemen brought only 3849 of the towns 6823 registered voters to the polls Monday. This was 56.4% of the voters.
Doctor Claude M. Fuess, headmaster of Phillips Academy, entertained the Andover Service Club with stories of “Old Andover” at the Andover Inn. During the Revolutionary War, he said the Harvard library was brought to Andover for preservation and kept in a house near the old campus on Andover hill. The house no longer stands. He mentioned the old powder mill where powder was manufactured for the Revolutionary War, and Washington’s first visit to Andover November 5, 1789, just after his election as President, visiting here after stopping off in Haverhill.
The annual Irish review program by pupils of Saint Augustine school will be presented Sunday evening March 14th in the Memorial Auditorium under the direction of the sisters of Notre Dame, assisted by Mrs. Joseph Remmes. Miss Mary Lanigan is pianist.
50 Years Ago—March 1, 1973
It has been a typical Andover campaign, the issues being discussed over numerous coffee cups, at candidates night programs, and greetings exchanged at the controversial landfill site on Chandler Road. On the ballot for moderator: William J. Dalton and Marco J. Pettoruto, and for Selectman George E. Heseltine, Donald I. Richmond, Janet Lucy Sheerer, and Edmund J. Sullivan.
Formal signing of the Articles of Association by trustee chairmen of Abbott and Phillips Academies in a celebrative ceremony Saturday morning at Phelps House, on the Phillips campus, put the two academies final seal of approval on the combination of the two schools into a single coeducational school to become effective June 30.
25 Years Ago—March 5,1998
Someone seems to have a real taste for the charm of Old Andover. Perhaps they are looking for old rights of way from 160 years ago. How else to explain the disappearance from town offices of a map that outlined 1830s Andover? Although the town is not calling the old Andover map stolen, the framed map has been missing from the town offices wall, opposite the community services department for several weeks.
Selling old trinkets for a buck or two at yard sales this summer could earn some people fines of up to $300. That’s what could happen if residents at town meeting approve a warrant article calling for some controls over the frequency and operation of yard sales.
Police brought one man to the hospital and arrested four others after a fight involving a baseball bat broke out at a Railroad Street convenience store early Tuesday morning. The fight went into the parking lot where one of them was hit near the elbow with a bat by the 16 year old. Police arrived about this time according to the report.