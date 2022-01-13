100 Years Ago — January 13, 1922
The sleigh ride of the Christian Endeavour of the South Church which was to be held Saturday evening has been postponed indefinitely. On account of the storm Wednesday night the dance in the Guild house was postponed.
Watch for further notice of the card party to be held at the November Club on February 14. St. Valentine’s Day furnishes the legitimate outlet for all the pent-up sentiment of inarticulate New England. Let us all take notice.
Two Airedale terriers have been running loose in the vicinity of Summer Street lately. They cornered and killed Ivan Steadman’s cat on his piazza last Friday. When Chief Smith received this complaint, he gave his permission for the shooting of the animals. Ivan Steadman got a shot at one of them Monday night but failed to hit the flying murderer.
Andover Knights of Columbus will produce a minstrel show in the Town Hall next Friday evening.
75 Years Ago — January 9, 1947
Andover has been described as a salubrious residential town whose living standards are high because its citizens will accept nothing less. Yet even in our town with all its advantages of good and healthful living, the dreaded Polio has struck, not in epidemic proportions, but it has struck and even one case, properly treated, requires more funds than the average family can immediately supply. It is with these cases, isolated thought they may have been, in mind that our local committee is preparing the scene for the 1947 March of Dimes.
During the Christmas holidays a very pretty, private dancing party was held in the Log Cabin in the Bird Sanctuary by a group of parents of Junior High girls. There were about fifty boys and girls present, and a number of parents, though all were invited. Mr. Harold Phinney was in charge of dancing. Refreshments of ice cream and cake were served.
Judith Maddox who comes to our school every day from Boxford, received a very serious injury while tobogganing in her home- town. She has been absent for the past few days, but it is hoped that she will be with us again very soon.
50 Years Ago—January 13, 1972
A front- page photo caption reads “The proposed new building for the Andover-North Andover branch of the YMCA is shown in an architect’s rendering of the project, funds for which will be sought in a drive now underway. The $1,500,000 complex will be located on Haverhill Street between the Merrimack College building and the apartment complex. “The remarkable growth of the present Andover “Y” from 1,033 members in 1967 to nearly 4,000 now, makes the new family “Y” imperative for our citizens” said Chairman of the campaign, Robert Henderson.
The Bailey Bridge over the Shawsheen river from the former Raytheon parking lot may be re-opened to traffic. Town Manager J. Maynard Austin said that traffic in the 5 p.m. area particularly, is substantial and he felt relief could be afforded by opening the span once again. He said that Raytheon has about 1,000 employees in the mill complex at present and tenancy in the mill area is increasing according to Shetland Industries, Andover who now own the property.
25 Years Ago—January 16, 1997
Ms. Piercy is the woman who painted the Main Street mural that hung in Ford’s Coffee Shop for the several decades before Ford’s became Starbucks. The mural she’s working on for the past year is an updated version of the same scene. But while her earlier mural captured Andover’s Main Street in the mid-1950’s, Ms. Piercy’s new painting portrays her image of Andover’s center in 1996. Ms. Piercy says she’s acquainted with some of the people in her painting. They include (George) “Baron” Connors, Patrolman Joe Ouellette, Peg Hughes, Bernice Haggerty and Ben Sayles who sits on a bench in from of Old Town Hall. She also painted a “Krinsky and Son” junkyard truck turning into Main Street as a tribute to her “dear and good friend,”Morris the colorful junkman who died last year.
It appears more and more likely that Andover is finally about to get a new Senior Center, and that the seniors may acquire the land without charge. ‘We are close to getting the land donated, and that means any monies approved at Town Meeting would probably go toward a building,” Paul Salafia, a member of the Council on Aging’s board of directors, said last week. “We are going to do this in 1997.”
Andover police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects involved in a home invasion that occurred Christmas Eve morning at an apartment on Dale Street. A Dale Street woman reported hearing a noise and coming out into her living room at about 1 a.m. Dec. 24 and surprising two men in her living room. One was near the stereo and immediately fled out an open door. The woman slammed the door, then faced another man who was seated on her couch eating from a box of chocolates. The woman described the suspect as “neat” and “a very good-looking young man.”
