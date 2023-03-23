100 Years Ago— March 23, 1923
Surely the winter just passed, has taught us much. For one thing a lot of us are going to lay in our next winter’s coal a lot earlier than we did last year.
Many of us learned a lot about transportation during the months just passed. We learned to depend upon the lateness of the B & M so much that the first time we found a train on time we nearly broke a leg trying to make it.
Strolling about through the top floor of the new Shawsheen Truck Garage and seeing the great number of new cars, one would think he was in a factory instead of a garage. It is said that most of the larger agents in Lawrence are so short of storage space they are storing cars in Shawsheen until they can make their spring deliveries.
75 Years Ago—March 25,1948
Boys shooting rifles in the vicinity of the Shawsheen River in Shawsheen Village, were the objects of police search Saturday. Complaints of stray rifle shots striking buildings and otherwise endangering the residents of that locality, reached the police station and officers were detailed to find the boys and put an end to the shooting.
Many cellars in different parts of the town were flooded during the past ten days as fast thawing snows filled the ground with an excess of water and sent the usually placid Shawsheen River up to fresh heights . It was noted by one fire department official that none of the calls for pumping out cellars came from the Shawsheen Village district near the river. Many other places in the village however asked for aid.
Andover police and firemen gave assistance to North Reading officials Monday night in search for the three-year old girl who was later found drowned nearly a quarter of a mile behind her trailer home off route 28.
A slight fire in the kitchen of the Cunningham estate, 149 Shawsheen road was extinguished Thursday morning with little damage.
50 Years Ago—March 22, 1973
We cannot help but have some feelings concerning the Monday night performance of town meeting. Naturally we were pleased with the outcome of the vote on the school renovation project, but once the decision was made there was a mass evacuation of the voters from the auditorium. It relieved the pleasant problem facing Town Clerk Eldon R. Salter and Public Safety officials who were becoming concerned about safety laws and the accommodation of the largest turnout of voters in recent history, except for the Raytheon decision a few years ago.
Co-Op food prices: Armour bacon $0.99/lb.; London broil $1.59/lb; chickens $0.59/lb; Asparagus $0.49/lb. Green Giant Corn Niblets 5 cans $1; Franco American Spaghettios with Franks 3/$1.00; Swanson’s Hungry Man dinners $0.99; Cantaloupes $0.49 each.
25 Years Ago—March 26,1998
Incumbent selectman John Hess and political newcomer Richard Collins topped their respective races for Selectman and School committee in Tuesday’s election. But they didn’t take anything for granted, standing at the polls as soon as they opened at 8:00 A.M. Turn-out for the election was typically light at 17%.
Weeks of speculation about the future plans of Andover High School principal Ellen Parker ended this week with word that she will become principal of Methuen high school.
While selectman are pushing ahead with plans to install four 60 foot light posts at the Shawsheen soccer fields, Shawsheen Village residents are still mulling over ways they might shoot out the lights. They expect to decide by next week if they will take legal or other follow-up action to prevent these lights from being installed.