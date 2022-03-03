100 Years Ago—March 3, 1922
The war memorial committee believed it advisable to go slowly in the matter and after a lapse of three years the tendency was toward a monument rather than a memorial building. Professor Forbes, a member of the committee referred to the Memorial Hall (Library) which was dedicated to the Andover boys of the Civil war and said that few people knew of the memorial tablets inside the building.
An appeal for the little children, for those who are neglected and outcast, and for those who have broken the laws, was made at last in the series of forum meetings which was held in the Free Church Sunday evening.
The Smith and Dove Girls’ Club held a very successful invitation dance at the Hillside Monday evening. Over a hundred were present and music was furnished by the Lawrence orchestra of this town.
75 Years Ago—February 27, 1947
Selectmanly speaking, we’re in quite a spot. Here we’ve been supporting Everett Collins for years, and had more or less assumed we would this year, other things being equal. But other things weren’t equal. Someone entered the field at a late date without our even suspecting that it was going to be done. For the second time in Andover history, we have a member of the fairer sex running for selectman--and what puts us on the editorial spot is the fact that the lady candidate happens to be the assistant editor of the Townsman.
Contributions for the Memorial Plaque to be placed in Punchard High School in memory of the Punchard boys who lost their lives in World War II now total over $150. (This plaque is on the wall outside the auditorium.)
The thirteen students who have been receiving driving instruction from Eugene Fanning under the sponsorship of the Central P.T.A. will have their final lesson next Tuesday and will be examined at a later date. Only those who prove that they have learned their lessons perfectly will be eligible for certificates at their completion.
50 Years Ago –March 3, 1972
It would appear from voter registration totals, that there is considerable attention being given the democratic process by the newly enfranchised 18-20-year-old voters. Town Clerk Elden R. Salter reports that of the total 12,262 registered voters, over 500 have come on the rolls in the past year from the 18-20- year- old category.
Eddie Grigoli, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward P. Grigoli, 4 Random Lane, and an Andover High sophomore has been selected as assistant concertmaster for the All-State Band.
The Andover YMCA Basketball League closed out its season with playoff games. Receiving most valuable player awards in their divisions from Frank Monette, were Eddie Collins, Pee Wee division, Steve Hellman, intermediate division, and Mitchell Rousseau, junior division.
25 Years Ago—March 6, 1997
Saying it wants everyone to focus on the construction task at hand, Andover has asked the contractor for the Andover High School construction project to delay for one year the “discovery” portion of its $1.7 million lawsuit. Stone-Congress, a joint venture between Stone Building Company and Congress Construction Company, filed its $1.7 million lawsuit against the town and its architects shortly after the $26.5 million High School project began.
A fire that caused $5,000 to $10,000 worth of damage to an apartment at 26 Chestnut Court at about 8:30 Thursday morning, February 27, started when rice cakes in a toaster burst into flames. The flames then set the kitchen cabinets above them on fire.
