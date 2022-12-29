100 Years Ago—December 29, 2022
Louis B. Buxton of South Main Street is at the Lawrence General Hospital where he is suffering from a fractured skull and minor bruises which he sustained Wednesday morning before daylight when he was struck down by an automobile on the Reading Road not far from his home. He left his house shortly before 6:00 o’clock to obtain milk from a neighboring farmer. Having secured the milk, he was on his way home when it is believed he was struck by an automobile operated by an unknown driver who immediately proceeded on his way. Mr. Buxton was found lying in the road by a neighbor, at 6:45 with the bottle of milk still clutched in his hand and was taken to his home at the corner of Reading and Wildwood Roads by means of a trolley car which arrived a few moments later.
The storm which has been raging through northern New England since yesterday morning has been extremely well handled by the transportation companies of this section and this noon when the worst of the storm seemed to be over the railroad and electric car lines were both running close to schedule time and the roads were well cleared.
75 Years Ago—December 25, 1947
A lone gunman kidnapped a local policeman, a Lawrence couple, and their three-year old daughter in Shawsheen Square early Monday morning. The apparently purposeless abduction through Lowell, Littleton, Lexington, West Boylston, and Worcester started shortly before 2:00 AM when Frank Wholey of Lawrence stopped his car at Broadway in Essex St. Lawrence, to give a young hitchhiker a ride. Wholey was hit several times over the head with a revolver, and reaching Shawsheen Square, jammed on his brakes and leaped from the car which went over a curb. Officer William J Stewart was making his rounds in the Square, saw the car go up in the curb just as another auto with Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sarkissian of Lawrence and their daughter approached and stopped. The gun waving hitchhiker stepped from the car put his weapon into the officers back and disarmed him, then at gunpoint forced Sarkissian, his wife and child into Sarkissian’s car. Later, the four were released unharmed. Wholey was taken to the hospital with 20 stitches to close wounds in his head. A statewide police search is underway for the gunman.
50 Years Ago—December 28, 1972
Town Manager J. Maynard Austin sees the year ahead as crucial to the town’s future. The March town meeting will be in a position to make decisions which will be far reaching and in the manner of establishing a future course for the town, Austin said. Of prime importance of course is the matter of resolving the dump problem, not just on a local level but regionally as well. As is well known the dump issue failed to be resolved in 1972 and the state has this week ordered the Chandler Road location closed.
Doctor Stephen Hatem told the Andover School Committee last week that the new dental education program was implemented in Bancroft, South, and Sanborn Schools with minimal problems and would depend for its effectiveness on teacher cooperation in providing follow up and on tying the local dentists into the program. A minor problem is that the giant demonstration toothbrush makes an excellent hockey stick, and the boys want to use it that way.
25 Years Ago—December 31, 1997
To the chagrin of some and the pleasure of others some of Andover’s downtown landmarks were sent into the town history books by plans for new shopping areas. Among those out of the present and into the memory bank were the old bowling alley building and Morris Krinsky’s junkyard plot both of Park Street fame.
A top state health investigator came to Andover yesterday to begin analyzing the mystery behind why so many Andover women have had breast cancer in recent years. “We’re about 37% higher than we would be expected to be relative to the number of people” says town Health Director Everett Penney.
When was the last time you were in the supermarket and someone asked you, “Where can you go and have this much fun?” Probably not too long ago if you shop at the Shawsheen Plaza Market Basket. Manager Matthew Mattson is known around the store for that and other off the cuff announcements over the loudspeaker especially when the crowds get tough.