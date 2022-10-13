100 Years Ago—October 13, 1922
Final papers have been passed transferring the John H. Flint property at the junction of High and Elm streets to Saint Matthews lodge of Andover to be used as a new home for the Masonic Lodge. The transaction was according to the expressed wish of the late John H. Flint that the estate might pass into the hands of the Masons.
The Field Day Baby Show and Bazaar arranged for Columbus Day, proved a great attraction to members of the Saint Augustine parish, particularly to the children. Park Street below Bartlet street being closed to traffic, afforded a convenient place for the races and in close proximity to the Knights of Columbus club rooms where the baby show (contest) and sales were held.
The annual farmer’s dinner given by William M. Wood to the farmers of West Parrish was held at the Shawsheen Manor on Friday evening with about 70 present. Short talks were given by several of those present and entertainers from the White Amusement Agency in Boston kept things going and furnished much fun during the evening, the dinner was a most successful one.
75 Years Ago—October 9, 1947
The Townsman asked people in town what they thought of Senator Robert A. Taft’s chances for the Republican Presidential nomination. Mrs. Douglas M. Dunbar President of the Andover League of Women Voters said, “I do think I can safely say, that I think his chances are good but that if he does secure the nomination, it will have been with a great deal of help from his wife.” Harry Sellers, Chairman of the Republican Town Committee, said “He’s a smart man alright, there’s no one who can pull the wool over his eyes, but I have a hunch he won’t even go after the Republican Nomination. Fred E. Cheever, local real estate operator said Taft’s chances nationally speaking are not good. “I don’t think the majority of Republicans see him as a presidential nominee”, and William A. Harnedy, a popular local resident said, “I think the Republicans would make a mistake in giving him the nomination.”
The A and P supermarket advertises the following freshly ground hamburg, $0.49 a pound, rib roast $0.69 a pound, apples 4 pounds $0.29, and tomatoes $0.23 for a cello pack; cheddar cheese $0.65 a pound, sandwich bread $0.14, tomato soup three cans for $0.29, and Vermont Maid maple syrup $0.24.
50 Years Ago—October 12, 1972
Letter to editor “As a busy mother and housewife I’m not one to champion a cause with one exception… when my children are threatened. Therefore, I must pose the following question: Why has there been no mention by town and school officials in regard to the proximity of the new chosen dump site on Woburn St to the South school on Woburn St.”
The Andover Country Club will be glowing by candlelight on Friday October 20,when the Andona Society will hold its annual benefit Ball. Couples will be dancing in a lush Southern atmosphere of tropical foliage, autumn flowers, and Spanish Moss to the music of Al Rogers Quartet. A light buffet will be served at midnight.
25 Years Ago—October 16, 1997
Those who have been waiting and waiting for improvements to the intersection of Route 125 at Gould Road and Harold Parker Road need not wait much longer. What many consider to be one of the most dangerous intersections in town is about to get a facelift. Beginning Monday the project will add traffic lights, expand route 125, add a turning lane, and will do away with the island where Gould Road and Harold Parker Road currently intersect.
Among the houses sold wee: a house on Hidden Rd for $335,000, a house on Glen Meadow Rd was sold for $74,000, a house on Vine street for $112,000, a house on Woburn Street for $255,000, a house on Meadow Lane for $705,000.