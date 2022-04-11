100 Years Ago—April 14, 1922
Two men were on their way from Lowell to Lawrence by way of Shawsheen Village when the sedan crashed into a telephone pole. Elijah Jones of Pelham N.H., who was riding with Jeremiah McGlinchy of Lowell, was thrown through the windshield and broke his neck. He was killed instantly. McGlinchy was not thrown from the machine and escaped injury.
Andover is hearing little about the Lawrence strike, so far as a direct contact with any phase of it is concerned. There has been no trouble to affect Andover citizens as in the last bad strike and apparently few idle men seek work here. How long can the “toilers in the mills” go without work?
Building is really starting. Whether it represents a stable condition for materials and labor or not, the people have become impressed, and supply and demand are doing the rest. When a home costs nearly a thousand dollars a room, prices are still far from what we used to think a fair price for an ordinary house.
75 Years Ago — April 10, 1947
No one can demonstrate a real, vital necessity for the installation of traffic lights in Shawsheen Square, and until someone can, it certainly would seem foolish to do anything in this direction. Pretty generally there is a police officer in Shawsheen Square. There is always one there when traffic is at its heaviest. The approaches to the Square are sufficiently open so that any driver operating normally has ample opportunity to slow down if there is traffic coming in the other direction.
Chief George Dane reports the Andover Police station has received complaints and information regarding near-accidents caused by boys using air rifles. A bullet went through the visor of a young man’s cap, and a motorist reported that a bullet struck the glass in the back door of his car. As a safety measure to prevent more serious accidents, the chief is making a collection of air rifles and at present has a closetful including two .22s. He would appreciate the cooperation of parents in discouraging the use of these rifles.
50 Years Ago — April 13, 1972
A no salt diet for Andover streets was spurned and a group of doctors were given approval to construct a professional Medical Center building on rezoned land at Haverhill and High streets Monday night as 955 voters digested an abundance of verbiage in acting on eight more articles which also included adoption of a ban on hunting and rejecting of new bylaws as the 1972 annual town meeting continued. Still to be acted on our such items as $60,000 in planning funds for renovation of the Doherty and Shawsheen schools, rezoning for condominium construction off Lowell St, and a low income housing advisory article.
Paul W. Cronin who served under congressman F. Bradford Morse as chief assistant for four years has an extensive background in public service at the local state and federal levels. He will be a Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District being vacated by Congressman Morse.
Last Friday both Andover junior highs and the high school announced over the PA systems to all their students that are particularly dangerous lot of drugs called “redjackets” had been brought into the area. A hallucinogen also seemed implicated. This public safety warning in school against a certain lot of drugs is an extraordinary first in the area and it may shock some people. The necessity for it should shock everybody.
25 Years Ago—April 17, 1997
Town meeting voters approved planning money for a new Senior Center and a new middle school Monday denied a major sewer expansion Tuesday and were set to decide on planning money for a new public safety center Wednesday night. A little more than 6% of Andover’s 19,143 registered voters decided Monday to give senior citizens three acres of land and $500,000 to help them build a Senior Center they also approved $200,000 so school officials could begin planning for a new middle school for grades 5 to 8.
A 10 year old pet Dalmatian died Monday afternoon in a two alarm fire that destroyed a house at 53 Abbott street the house belonged to Linda Cutter, lifelong end of a resident and a local Re/Max preferred real estate agent. She was not home when it started.