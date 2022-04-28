100 Years Ago--April 28, 1922
The Andover fire department has secured another piece of motor apparatus and all that remains to complete the motorization is a new ladder truck. The motor truck is a Pierce Arrow model, six- cylinder 110 horsepower and capable of travelling fifty miles an hour. The engines are of a heavy type and are in excellent condition.
Hiram Hooten, engineer at the Andover Steam Laundry has resigned his position to go to Toronto, Canada. Mr. Hooten was presented with a pair of gold cuff links by the employees. George Carmichael of Burnham Road will fill the position left vacant.
In Andover police court Judge Stone sentenced Joh Buss and Charles Donaldson each to twenty days in the house of correction. The youths were accused of creating a disturbance and using indecent language in the Colonial moving picture house.
75 Years Ago—April 24, 1947
Ballardvale residents are becoming impatient because their nuisance charges against the sand and gravel company operating in their community have not received any action. The Superior Court have so far not answered efforts made by the attorney for the community on the case. In the meantime, the noise and the dust continue.
Does anybody know if there are any bookies operating in Andover? It’s not a nice condition of course, we certainly hope it isn’t happening in Andover. If it is, we certainly hope also that the town officials will take prompt and drastic steps to eliminate the bookie trade. (partial editorial).
The trustees of Phillips Academy announced this week the forthcoming retirement of Doctor Claude Moore Fuess, Headmaster of Andover since 1933, to take effect in June 1948. Doctor Fuess will have completed at that time 40 years of service to Phillips Academy.
50 Years Ago—April 27, 1972
Andover’s Democrats turned out in proportionately exemplary numbers in Tuesday’s presidential preference election to support the candidacy of Senator George McGovern.
The Selectman Monday night unanimously approved a 5% salary increase for Town Manager J. Maynard Austin. The percentage increase is in conformance with current federal guidelines. The amount, $1100, will bring the manager’s annual compensation to $23,100. The new salary for the manager places Andover’s municipal administration above $50,000.
A photo shows Deacon Abbots Tavern 70 Elm St. George Washington ate here on November 5{sup}th{/sup}, 1789, while visiting Andover on a tour through New England.
25 years Ago—May 1, 1997
A developer is proposing to build a Walgreen drug store with a drive-thru prescription window at the corner of Stevens and North Main streets next to Suburban Health Care Center and across from the Steven St. main post office.
Work has begun to improve safety along a 2600- foot stretch of route 28 by Phillips Academy the project includes reducing the number of travel lanes by the Phillips Academy campus from two lanes to one lane in each direction
Andover has begun implementing a technology plan that merely as a beginning looks to install at least one computer with Internet access in every classroom by the next school year. Mr. Raymond Tode, the technology integration coordinator said that he expects 3000 computer drops and a plethora of VCR’s, modems, and other assorted gadgets to be waiting for students next September.