100 Years Ago—March 9, 1923
There was a marked increase in arrests in Andover in 1922 as compared with the previous year. The total arrests last year were 216 as compared with 143 in 1921. The number of females arrested in 1922 was six compared with ten in 1921. The biggest increase as shown by Chief Smith’s report is for violations of the motor vehicle law. Arrests for violations of the liquor law show 41 were arrested for drunkenness in 1922 as compared with 14 in 1921. Three were charged for manslaughter and three with assault with a dangerous weapon.
It is understood the fire department article asking for $15,000, revised by the Finance Committee to 10,000, is for the purchase of a combination chemical and ladder truck to replace the present truck, a piece of horse- drawn apparatus which does no credit to the town’s otherwise efficient equipment, and which for some time has not been at all adequate to cope with fires.
75 Years Ago---March 11, 1948
The new town meeting Monday night voted a new high record in appropriations when the total sum of $1,005,593.57 was approved including a $4 per week cost of living bonus for all town employees. Chairman Roy E. Hardy of the board of assessors estimates the increased appropriations will mean an increase of about 10% in the tax rate which would bring it up into the 36 dollar level.
Snow removal during January and February plus March’s first storm cost the town $26,000 but the snow removal costs during June, July, and August should be a lot less.
An automobile was struck by a train Sunday evening at the Essex St. crossing of the B and M railroad only a few moments after its four occupants jumped and escaped injuries. The car owned by George E. Boddy of 66 Maple Avenue and driven by his wife. Mrs. Lillian Boddy, was making a turn into railroad Ave and it was reported that a wheel of the auto became caught in the track and could not be moved from the train’s path.
50 Years Ago—March 8, 1973
New faces joined the municipal family Tuesday as a result of Monday’s town election. A front-page photo shows Attorney William J. Dalton reviewing town meeting warrants as he prepares for Monday night’s opening session. New school committee members are John F. Lyons, John G. Wragg, new chairman Frank Griggs, William F. King, and William L. Lane.
The zoning board of appeals has granted permission for the construction of six additional apartment buildings off South Main Street owned by Colonial Drive Realty Trust. The buildings will be part of the apartment complex there, now in an apartment district zone.
State reimbursement approval for Doherty- Shawsheen renovations came Thursday from School Building Assistance Commission official Lawrence J. Fitzpatrick, shown studying plans with architect Kenneth Dinisco and Andover’s Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Seifert.
25 Years Ago—March 12, 1998
A photo shows Andover high school basketball players Kristen Sweeney, Julie Viola. Kaitlin Durgan and Jenna Hartwell as they clasped hands in the winning minutes of the Eastern Mass Finals at the Fleet Center willing their team to victory over Norwood.
Next week 17- year Andover police veteran Brian Pattullo will become the town’s new police chief with the responsibility to lead the department into the next century and potentially into a new building.
The Andover High School construction is nearly complete but this time they really mean it. By the end of next week contractors say they’ll complete finishing touches on the last 10 classrooms awaiting occupancy at the school.