100 Years Ago—October 27, 1922
Almost smothered by smoke the family of Charles Hill of Chestnut St was with difficulty roused by passing automobilists shortly before 1:00 o’clock Wednesday morning to find the ell of the house and the barn a mass of flames. The fire department responded promptly to an alarm given by telephone and within a few minutes four streams of water were playing onto the blaze. With difficulty the fire was confined to the barn and rear of the house which was completely gutted. The contents of the barn including furniture, clothing, and storage, garden tools, robes, and a Ford truck were destroyed. Two Maxwell automobiles, a sedan, and touring car the property of B.H Campbell and Mr. Hill were driven to a place of safety.
With the gorgeous hues of the rainbow as a background, Andover enjoyed to the full the opening afternoon and evening of the sale and pageant for the benefit of the Andover Guild when the doors of the town hall were thrown open to the public yesterday. The wonderful treatment of the color scheme planned by H. Winthrop Peirce and carried out under the direction of miss Alice Jenkins and her able assistance has produced a unique and beautiful scene.
The executive officers of the Andover Chamber of Commerce have become busy in constructive activity and the wheels are in operation for a better, bigger, and busier Andover. Already questions are being asked like what is the fundamental idea of a Chamber of Commerce? Who will run the Andover Chamber of Commerce? and what have Chambers of Commerce ever done?
75 Years Ago—October 23, 1947
Residents were asked what they thought of the boost in rates granted to the Boston and Main Railroad. Leo F. Daley, 8 Canterbury Street said “In the interest of safety the “lucky commuter” would appreciate a few steel cars instead of those wooden horse cars that would crumple like matches in a collision. In the second place a “lucky commuter” would like to see the cars and windows cleaned just occasionally for health’s sake, and lastly the “lucky commuter” would like to see the elimination of that frightful condition in which he finds himself riding through the balmy summer days encased in one of those steam baths of sweat chambers which are a disgrace to the B&M”.
Model airplane enthusiasts had the time of their life Sunday afternoon at the Andover playstead, when the air was alive between the hours of 1 and 5:00 PM with Trixters, full size Avenger, Phalz, Cliffs Trainer, and other models, flown by proud owners under the sponsorship of the Andover Model Airplane club.
50 Years Ago—October 26, 1972
The North Andover- Andover Parents League annual ski and skate sale will be held Friday and Saturday November 3rd and 4th at the Phillips Academy cage on Highland Rd. Outgrown ski and skate equipment and clothing in good condition will be on sale.
A photo caption reads: “leading the cheers boosting the support for the end of a Golden Warriors football season are Chris Reddington, Nancy Gilday, Jane McNamara, Susan Dube, Cindy Freije, Nancy Colombosian, Beth Kavanaugh, Debbie Towne, Jill Martellucci, Sandy Healey, Cathy Hill, Pam Bartow, Jane Eichner, and Cathy Campbell.
A photo caption reads” Enjoying the activity at the annual Andona Ball last Friday night at the Andover Country Club are Mr. and Mrs. Don Gammon and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fleming.”
25 Years Ago—October 30, 1997
Following more than 12 hours of emotional debate in days of intense political pressure the Massachusetts House responded to a rash of mind- numbing murders by narrowly approving a bill allowing courts to sentence killers to death. “Basically, you can have the death penalty for most first and second- degree murders.” said Andover Rep. Barry Finegold who voted against the bill.
Loretta LaRoche, president of the Humor Potential and Loretta LaRoche & Co., spoke last Wednesday at the West Middle School to a sold- out audience on “How to prevent hardening of the attitude.” The internationally known expert on stress management stresses the importance of balancing humor with daily living experiences.
While the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School once boasted national acts and one of the most skilled stage crews in the state, when repairs are complete the expertise may have dwindled. Since the center has been empty for nearly two years students with the skills to pass along have moved on to college. Once the area is cleaned up it could be used for high school assemblies and possibly town meetings. There is a history of mixed understanding about what the center was to be used for.