100 Years Ago—March 16, 1923 Frank Murphy 20 years old of Pearson Street was charged with the larceny of a handbag belonging to Mrs. Louis Resnik of Whittier Street, and of an attempt to steal the receipts from the Andover Guild weekly dance carried in a box by Fred Hulme on Saturday night, is being held by the Andover police on $1500 bonds for the grand jury.
Extensive alterations are being made in the local telephone office, an additional room having been taken over by the company to obtain space for two more sections of switchboard with a capacity for six additional operators. This is necessitated by the steady growth of Andover, particularly Shawsheen village. The expense of this improvement will be approximately $6500.
The Smith and Dove Manufacturing Company has purchased two lots of land of approximately 7 acres from the Peter D. Smith estate. The land borders on Shawsheen road, part being on the South side near the old Wakefield land, and part on the north side at the rear of Brechin Terrace.
75 Years Ago—March 18, 1948 Have you any weekly magazines you would like to swap with a resident of Andover England? The Townsman has received a letter from “Mother” Andover with such an inquiry and passes it on to its readers as the writer requests, confident that the exchange suggested in the communication soon will be put into effect.
Lilting Irish airs filled the program of various songs and dances that made-up the annual Irish Review which pupils of Saint Augustine’s presented at the Memorial auditorium Sunday night.
Box 542 was sounded at 10:05 PM Monday for a fire caused by an overheated stove in the kitchen at 90 North Main St. which charred the walls and woodwork.
The monthly meeting of the Square and Compass club held last Friday night brought out a large delegation of members and guests. The fish chowder dinner started off the evening followed by movies of the Louis Walcott fight and the 1947 World Series baseball pictures. The balance of a delightful evening was spent playing pool, billiards, and cards.
50 Years Ago—March 15, 1973 Meeting to iron out details of the Hewlett-Packard Company proposal to locate in West Andover, which is contingent on development of a cloverleaf, the Select board endorsed the idea of a full cloverleaf at the intersection of 93N and River Rd.
With respect to the principle issue facing town meeting it seems important to point out the importance of providing the funds to renovate the Doherty and Shawsheen schools. Awareness of the 65% state reimbursement should be incentive enough, but there are other factors to consider. Some youngsters in Shawsheen are now pursuing their daily courses in the basement of the school, an unpleasant condition to say the least.
25 Years Ago—March 19, 1998 Andover voters face good choices when they go to the polls Tuesday. For Selectman, the Townsman endorses incumbent John Hess and newcomer Lori Becker. For School Committee, the Townsman endorses incumbent Tina Girdwood and the legendary teacher/ coach Richard Collins. For Housing Authority, Norma Villareal, for moderator, the Townsmen endorses incumbent Jim Doherty. Obviously after 20 years, he has the experience.
Inline skaters and skateboarders seeking a skateboarding park will watch town meeting to see if an article asking for a park will live allowing them to skate or die. But before residents vote on whether to spend $45,000 to build a park, town officials must decide where they will build it.
Residents swimming at Pomp’s Pond this summer may also have the chance to order from a beefed- up menu — provided of course they wait 30 minutes before going back in the water. That’s because the town wants to turn Pomp’s Pond’s snack bar into something akin to a takeout restaurant with a view.