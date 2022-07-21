100 Years Ago—July 21, 1921
All the new streets in Shawsheen village have been named after famous cathedrals or castles in England and Scotland. York St was named after the English cathedral, Carisbrooke Street after the English castle, Argyle Street after a castle in Scotland, and Arundel Street, after an English castle. The fifth street which is the first on the other side of the railroad will be called Enmore Street after the castle in England. The new street on the west side of the river and parallel to Poor Street will be known as Sherbourne Street after the English castle of that name. Tantallon Street is named after another Scottish castle. The only new street not named for a castle is Riverina Road. It takes its name from the Australian rich lands where the finest wools in the world are grown and is the name of a large territory in Australia.
According to the foreman of the gang of laborers working on the construction on Main Street work on the street from Chestnut Street to the top of the hill should be completed in about a month. At present the construction company has about 45 men working on the job, with the Lawrence Gas Company employing over 150 digging the trench and laying the pipe for the underground electric wires and gas pipes and digging and putting in the brick culverts which come at the corner of every cross street.
75 Years Ago—July 17, 1947
An electric light bulb resting too close to a new load of hay touched off a fire in the barn on Lovejoy Road owned by Dr. John J. Hartigan Tuesday night. The bulb of low wattage was hung high but the hay being stored that night came close enough to start a conflagration that caused about $200 damage to the building.
As a result of the complaints of a number of citizens living in the vicinity of the playstead, an open meeting of the Board of Public Works and informal hearing was called Monday night regarding the noise disturbances caused by the continual use of the playstead as a proving ground for model planes.
General Marlborough Churchill whose death occurred on July 9th, one of Andover’s most distinguished native sons was a member of the staff of General John J. Pershing which led to his role in the military as one of the most influential men in the United States.
50 Years Ago—July 20, 1972
Residents of Andover will have a unique opportunity this year to become involved in the towns Fall recreation program. The goal is to provide a comprehensive program reflecting the interests and needs of all the people of Andover through the Community School concept.
The selectmen may make a recommendation on a new dumpsite Monday night. The Board of Health has given its approval for the use of the two proposed sites for sanitary landfill purposes. The Woburn Street location for a dump came in for considerable opposition from neighbors in the area who have objected on the grounds of safety as well as the nuisance to be created by litter from people going to the landfill site. The selectmen have noted that the Lowell junction area will be considerably more costly due to its industrial category.
25 Years Ago—July 24, 1997
Beginning September 1st Andover and its surrounding communities will have a new area code 978. While cell phones, fax machines, and modems, have presumably made life more convenient and efficient, they have also consumed telephone numbers much faster than anyone expected and that means life is about to get less convenient for at least half the population of eastern Massachusetts residents including Andover residents.
Residents interested in discussing a proposal for a Walgreens drug store on Stevens Street will have to hold their tongues and wait another week. Some Andover residents have been concerned about the type of retail building that will be built on the proposed Walgreen site at the corner of North Main and Stevens streets.