100 Years Ago—December 15, 1922
Joseph Stevenson of Ballardvale, Captain-elect of the Punctured High School football team for 1923, was arraigned in Andover police court Monday afternoon before Judge Colver Stone, charged with assaulting Philip Papenlaris, of Ballardvale. According to testimony the boys quarreled recently in a Ballardvale store and Stevenson drew a pocket- knife and cut Papenlaris in the arm. They were turned over to state probation officers by Judge Stone at the conclusion of the hearing.
A merry party took advantage of the fine coasting Monday evening when several local young people spent the evening enjoying the winter sport, after which the party gathered at the home of Miss Lillian Crampton where games were played, and refreshment served by the Hostess.
Farmers around the Andovers, and Ballardvale have received assurances that their roads will be kept open this winter. The State Highway Department has allotted to this section a heavy truck with a plow attached. It will be located at the Central Fire Station in Andover for use on these roads.
75 Years Ago—December 11, 1947
Downtown, the street poles are wound with laurel with a sparkling star on top, and a bustle of activity has been underway in front of the Town Hall all week. Men from the Board of Public Works hauled the bleachers which were loaned by Phillips Academy, and installed them before the Town House, while the fire department under the direction of Chief C. Edward Buchan, has been stringing the lights over the facade of the Town House. A large Christmas tree, donated by an anonymous well -wisher from Shawsheen, was hoisted to the balcony by the firemen using the ladder truck, and nine floats to date are being prepared by various school groups and children of other organizations, in preparation for the big parade on Tuesday December 23rd.
“Bundles for Britain” will take the form of bundles for Andover England as part of Andover’s Old Fashioned Christmas Festival. A container in which the packages may be placed will be put in front of the Town Hall and sent to Andover England, immediately after Christmas. A cable will be sent to the Mayor and Mayoress of England wishing our sister town in England a Merry Christmas and informing them of the packages to be shipped shortly after. The committee in charge of the bundles for Andover asks that food donations be excepted from the list of necessities which are in such great demand in England.
50 Years Ago—December 14, 1972
Translunar guidance of the Apollo 17 lunar mission through descent and landing on the moon and later return to earth will be provided by the Apollo guidance computer produced by Raytheon company in Waltham Mass.
A photo caption reads “an abandoned farm wagon in a field in the West Andover industrial area is superimposed on a candid shot of an Andover town meeting to point out the future of the area. Town Meeting approval of sewer and water lines and roads for the area will allow the development of the property by Hewlett-Packard, company a medical monitor manufacturer with a projected employment building of 5000 in the next decade.
The former dump site on High Street remains in control of the Selectman despite an effort by the Andover Housing Authority to obtain it conditionally Monday night. The Housing Authority wants the property in order to take test borings to determine if the land is structurally feasible for a low- or moderate- income housing project. The land was abandoned as a town dump site over 25 years ago.
25 Years Ago—December 18, 1997
The Earth Food store on Chestnut Street recently sponsored a color the panda contest in conjunction with one of its suppliers. The bear winning prize holders who had their names picked in a random drawing where Nicole Wein, Seth Edwards, Glenny McKertich, co-owner of Earth Food and Natalia Maldari winner of the biggest bear.
While she seems animated Mary Arlene Baldwin, of Wildwood Road says she’s tired. Tired of seeing accidents like the one last Friday near her house at the intersection of route 125 on Wildwood Rd. Tired of waiting for a stop light that she believes could prevent such accidents. About 150 people attended a meeting about route 125 Monday to tell Massachusetts Highway Commissioner Kevin Sullivan the road needs to be made safer.