100 Years Ago, June 1, 1923
Shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, a truck owned by the Fletcher Granite Company of Westford met with a serious accident just beyond Haggetts Pond Station. The truck was proceeding towards Shawsheen Village loaded with curbing for the new streets. The driver attempted to turn out to let a Ford touring car in, and plunged into the marshy field, overturning and pinning beneath it the driver and his helper. Both were seriously injured.
Ideal weather conditions made the annual May Procession by children of Saint Augustine and Saint Joseph churches one of the most beautiful ever held in Andover. Hundreds of children dressed in white with insignia in brilliant red, yellow, blue, purple, or gold all with folded hands and bowed heads assembled at the school and marched from Central St. along Chestnut to Maine St. and then to Elm square where at High Street they counter- marched passing down Essex Street to Saint Augustine’s church.
Plans have been submitted for the 18- hole golf course to be laid out in Shawsheen Village. Work has been started on plowing the fairways and in clearing. It is hoped to see the greens and most of the fairway by Fall.
75 Years Ago—June 3, 1948
The Green Pastures Program will be carried on in Essex County. On June 16th at Arthur Tisbert’s Farm on Greenwood Road, there is a homemade seeder as well as good stands of mixed grasses and rotation pastures.
In a community family party at the case memorial cage last Monday night Dr. Claude M. Fuess who is to retire as headmaster of Phillips Academy July 1 and Mrs. Fuess were honored by a gathering of about 600 people.
The very colorful Sacred Heart Band paid tribute to the war dead on Memorial Day. The boys marched back to their School in Shawsheen village and then paraded around the village for the benefit of the residents unable to attend the parade.
50 Years Ago—May 31, 1973
Abbott Academy now at the point of combining with Phillips Academy to form a co-educational Phillips Academy began its days in 1828 because a group of “high minded and farseeing citizens of Andover thought young women should have educational opportunities similar to those given their brothers.” After the combination into Phillips on June 29 those opportunities will not be just similar but the same.
As more or less anticipated Andover’s tax rate has been officially set at $54 per thousand a $4 increase over a year ago.
In Andover native has attained significant distinction in her field Dr. Kathryn A. McCarthy, prominent in the field of education since she entered the profession following graduation in 1944, was named this past week to the position of Provost of Tufts University.
25 Years Ago—June 4, 1998
Andover state senator John O’Brien was expected to coast to a fourth term without breaking a sweat but that was all before he announced that he was quitting the Senate to become a vice president for a multi -billion dollar global electric power producer Stithe Energies Inc.
Donald and Elizabeth Lewallen heard the lightning strike their garage Wednesday around 1:00 AM blowing the door off its upper floor and starting the fire that would claim it then they went back to sleep. It wasn’t until neighbors began banging on their doors and windows that they woke up and realized their garage was in flames, they say.