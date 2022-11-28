100 Years Ago — December 1, 1922 In the police court Monday morning, James Doyle of Boston was found fined $6 or sentenced to the House of correction for 10 days for drunkenness. As the man could not pay, he was taken to the Lawrence Jail. Doyle fell off a truck in Andover square on Saturday.
Some unknown dogs have been killing hens belonging to George M. Carter and William Trauschk. Mr. Carter reporting the loss of 30 and Mr. Trauschke, nine.
On Tuesday evening the village theater in the Cafeteria building, Shawsheen Village, was opened for the showing of moving pictures. On Saturday afternoon, the famous film “Cinderella and the Magic Slipper” and a Buster Keaton comedy will be presented.
“Over The Hill”, the picture which is hailed throughout the world of motion pictures as the greatest of them all will begin a run at the Colonial Theater, Monday December 4 and will continue for three days.
75 Years Ago —November 27, 1947
Tepees, Indian villages, tomahawks, feather headdresses , and Indian lore characterize a month’s project of invaluable interest in educational value being carried on by Miss Florence McCarthy, teacher of 4th grade in the Shawsheen School. An abiding interest in the subject of Indian lore which she hopes will become a lifetime hobby of some of her most interested pupils, has prompted Miss McCarthy to make this educational unit an all- pervading part of her school program in November.
Residents of Andover and surrounding towns will be glad to hear that the annual Christmas lighting on the building in grounds at Saint Francis seraphic seminary in West Andover which have attracted crowds in other years will again this year delight the beholder more than 10,000 lights illuminating the building and the grounds will also offer a creche and other Christmas features inside the buildings.
Residents were asked what they thought of the plans for Andover’s 1947 Old Fashioned Christmas Festival. Harold Heseltine, manager of a local store and chairman of the old- fashioned Christmas committee said “Andover has the natural setting for a Christmas celebration of the old fashioned kind and just needed a lot of people with get up and go to put it to use.”
50 Years Ago — November 29, 1972
The total estimated cost of the combined Shawsheen-Doherty school renovation project will be $1,200,000 according to Ralph Crossan, Chairman of the Building Committee who presented a progress report to the selectman Monday night.
Attorney John E Boyle who has been serving the towns of Andover and North Andover as police legal adviser since November 1971 has submitted his resignation. The police advisor position was created for the two towns with federal funds, and duties included preparation of court cases for police drawing up a warrants and general legal advice to the law enforcement agency.
The Andover Townsman, local chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet singing in America, is holding auditions in South church. The meeting is open to any and all- male singers interested in joining the chorus for an evening of organized singing of the old -time songs in our four- part barbershop harmony.
25 Years Ago — December4, 1997
Despite steady rain thousands of people gathered in Andover’s Brickstone square Sunday night to see a 100 foot tree spruce up the place. Carousel rides, refreshments, and the music of two Phillips Academy students were also available. Each child received a wood carving of a bear and a tree created from the trunks of former Brickstone trees.
Police arrested two 15 year old Andover males Monday and Tuesday and declared an end to the burning after a weekend mired by 5 downtown fires launched a joint state town effort to snuff out Andover arson. Police plan to charge both suspects with at least 10 fire setting crimes downtown including a Sunday fire that closed My Brothers Pizza place on Post Office Ave.