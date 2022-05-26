100 Years Ago—May 26, 1922
The Memorial tower presented to Phillips Academy by the descendants of Samuel Fuller founder of Christ Church will be dedicated on June 16, is a part of the 1922 commencement exercises with Major Marlborough Churchill making the address. At the laying of the cornerstone, a band of granite around the upper part of the granite base will have inscribed on it the following: ”This tower in memory of the graduates and students of Phillips Academy who laid down their lives for their country in the Great War 1917 — 1918 is given in the name of those descendants of Samuel Fuller.”
Contracts for construction work, heating and plumbing and electric work for the new Town home have been awarded and ground will be broken next Monday. Unfortunately, it has been necessary to eliminate at least some very desirable features included in the original plans to keep the costs within the appropriation of $40,000. The laundry will be placed in the basement instead of in a semi -detached building, and the garage and piazzas will be omitted. The Home, which will be situated on the high end at the southerly side of Carmel Rd will face the South. The terms of the contract require the house be ready for occupancy on September 15th, 1922, so that the inmates may be removed from the almshouse and settled in their new home by October 1st in accordance with the terms of sale made by William M Wood.
75 Years Ago—May 22, 1947
The board of selectmen has communicated with the Eastern Massachusetts St railway requesting that bus service be provided for the West Parish section.
A benefit movie will be shown at the Andover Playhouse on June 6th to swell the projector fund for the Bradley School. The double feature scheduled for the benefit show is a James Cagney in “13 rue de Madeleine” and “Banjo, a dog story”.
Maypole dancing on the lawn of the Andover Historical Society will be one of the attractions at the open house to be held on May 27th.
50 Years Ago—May 25, 1972
Senior class honors have been announced at Andover high school by principal Phillip F. Wormwood. Kathleen White will give the address of welcome and Steve Alexander class president, will present the graduation theme “Who am I” at graduation services scheduled for June 9th.
Veteran’s agent Elmer S. Ober places a flag at the grave of Walter L. Raymond in Spring Grove cemetery in preparation for the annual Memorial Day tribute Monday. The grave marks the tribute to a man who died in a southern prison camp in 1864 in the Civil War and left a trust fund to the town.
25 Years Ago—May 29, 1997
Andover High School graduate Michael Chiklis known for his starring role in the ABC’s “The Commish” will stake out his old stomping grounds June 9, by appearing at Andover High’s graduation. Mr. Chiklis, who graduated in 1981, will serve as the keynote speaker for the class of 1997.
Angry and frustrated with what he calls the ‘public be damned” attitude of some town officials, Lloyd Wiley, former School Committee member, has renewed calls to alter the leadership of the Andover High School building project.
A new plan for the former bowling alley at 32-34 Park St. would demolish the front of the existing structure and rebuild the rear of the building to create 12,000 square feet of retail space on a single level. While it is unclear how many businesses would be in the building, an artist’s depiction of the completed project shows several storefronts.