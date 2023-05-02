100 Years Ago—May 4, 1923
More than 1500 persons enjoyed the good fellowship and abundant food provided at the May breakfast held in the Town Hall Tuesday morning under the auspices of the General William F. Bartlett Women’s Relief Corps. Millworkers took advantage of the early opening hour and the tables were crowded until after 8:00 o’clock. Many Phillips students attended, and special tables were reserved for the Abbott girls. The menu consisted of fruit, baked beans, cold ham, rolls, relishes, coffee, doughnuts, cheese, and pies. Flowers, candy, cakes, pies, and aprons were for sale.
Friends and former pupils of the Andover school of Brechin, Scotland, will be glad to know that the teacher, Miss Grimm, to whom a testimonial was recently sent, has received the gift and sent her acknowledgement with thanks. The school is of interest to Andover as it was founded by Joseph W. Smith about 1850, after one of his visits home to his native land after living here in Andover and was named the Andover school for this town.
75 Years Ago—May 6, 1948
An oil well in Andover square! When we first heard the story, we were inclined to disbelieve it but after being assured that it was true our informant told us the ground was saturated with the precious oil. The deeper the workman dug, the richer the oil flowed. We went to the owner of the property, the story was authentic. As they dug, they discovered a round, hard, object. It was a submerged oil tank. When the Andover Press installed an oil burner in its plant, an auxiliary tank was placed in the cellar of the ARCO building and had been forgotten. Through the years, the tank had rusted and later a leak developed. This released oil into the ground which was the consistency of clay and failed to absorb the liquid which remained in the top soil.
Parking meters will be appearing in the business section of the town early this summer as the result of action taken this week by the selectman when they requested some of the leading manufacturers of such devices to submit figures for their installation here. About 110 meters would be needed for the area covered.
50 Years Ago—May 3, 1973
Teachers get media training at the High School. Will Hixon experiments as an instructor shows Hattie Hannigan, Louise Hayes, and Philip Nelson how to use dry mount press at the High School Media Center.
Mrs. Nancy Mulvey, president of the Andover league of Women Voters, and Mrs. Freda Osten, of Andover along with chairman Roger W. Collins of the selectman, appeared before a legislative hearing last Thursday on the subject of redistricting this week. The legislative committee on election laws under the chairmanship of representative George Keverian, reported favorably on a plan which would result in Andover having a single seat in North Andover and having a representative district which includes a small section of Lawrence.
25 Years Ago—May 7, 1998
What went up must come down say Shepley Street residents. Their new neighbor Nextel communications of the Mid-Atlantic arrived in late April in the form of a 100- foot- high wireless communication cell tower on South union Street in Lawrence just over the Andover line near the Kids Curiosity Shop. Residents say the dangers of such a tower so close, include its potential to crush homes if it fell over, long term exposure to radiation emitted by the tower, and lowered property values.
Oscar L. Tang, a New York financier, a 1956 graduate of Phillips Academy, and a charter trustee of the school, has pledged a gift of $10 million to the four-year independent high school.
The inspirational speech of a First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, resonated with local politicians and residents long after she left town last week. Clinton spoke to a packed House of more than 1000 at UMass Lowell Friday including Andover residents, political leaders, and potential representatives.