100 years Ago—May 25, 1923
A collection of Andover relics has been given by Edward Chandler executor of the estate of the late Mary Ballard to the Andover Historical Society. The collection includes old Andover Advertisers and other old papers and books, a sign that used to swing on the old Ballard Tavern in Ballardvale on the road to Woburn (later the William Allen place), a piece of the wedding dress said to have belonged to Pompey Lovejoy’s wife for whom Pomp’s pond is named and other interesting articles.
No one thing in the conduct of the town’s affairs has occasioned so much favorable comment in the last few weeks as has the manner in which the recently appointed motorcycle officer has been performing his duties. It is clearly evident to everyone who has taken the trouble to notice, that he firmly believes that the use of courtesy and common sense in the conduct of the duties of his office, accomplishes much more than does bare civility which at times lapses into downright boorishness.
75 Years Ago—May 27, 1948A memorial plaque which commemorates all Punchard students and alumni who gave their lives in World War Two has been placed in the hallway of Punchard High school by the Punchard Alumni Association. The plaque is directly across from the bronze tablet commemorating the alumni who served and the six who died in World War One.
Two Lawrence girls aged eleven and nine years were found by Andover police Tuesday morning after they had spent part of the night sleeping on the lawn of the Memorial Hall Library. Patrolman Calvin Deyermond found the 11 year old at 5:50 AM sitting on the steps of the Baptist Church before sending her home in a police cruiser. They learned that she had spent the night here with her sister but that the latter ran away as the officer approached, The 9 year old was the one who last week was located hiding in an ice chest at her home after an all- night search by her parents.
50 Years Ago—May 24, 1973A fire of suspicious origin at the West Junior High School is under investigation this week. The matter is a serious one for school and public safety officials to cope with. The fire which is believed to have been definitely set caused only minor damage in one of the girl’s lavoratories.
(Photo) Tom Coffey first- year end of a Babe Ruth baseball player lines a single to left field during a recent intrasquad game at the Playstead Field.
Miss Conte’s Spanish II classes from West Junior High went into Boston on May third to have lunch at a Spanish restaurant, La Casa Romero, on Gloucester St. One busload toured the Museum of Fine Arts with Miss Genovese, viewing paintings of Picasso and El Greco and another to the Boston Public Library, to see a film and hear a talk on Mexico.
25 Years Ago—May 28, 1998Andover bank recently completed construction of its fountain park in front of its Main office at 61 Main St. and held an official opening ceremony Wednesday May 27 th The fountain park designed by architect Donald Gammon of Andover is aimed to make better use of the open space and to share with the people of downtown Andover.
The Free Christian Church, on Elm Street, was filled to overflowing Tuesday with mourners who came to pay tribute and say a last goodbye to Irving E. Rogers Jr., publisher of the Eagle Tribune and president of the Andover Publishing Company which publishes the Andover Townsman.