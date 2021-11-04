100 Years Ago—November 4, 1921
Last Monday evening the new dining room of the Shawsheen Manor was formally opened, the occasion taking the form of a Hallowe’en Dinner Dance. Covers were laid for about two hundred guests who had previously made reservations and it was necessary to disappoint several parties who arrived too late to be accommodated. A delicious dinner of many courses was served without the slightest delay, thanks to the modern equipment and efficient corps of waitresses. Orange eyed cats, the color of night, glared from the draperies and wall, witches whispered to one another from rival broomsticks, a cauldron bubbled over a log fire in one end of the room. There were corn stalks, pumpkins, corn, yellow from the field-brilliant autumnal foliage. All the lights had their tinge of orange and red. It was a gay scene filled with dancing couples and the laughter of people who were enjoying themselves to the fullest.
75 Years Ago—November 7, 1946
Andover’s annual street-show has never bloomed so luxuriantly as it does this November in honor of American Art Week. Not only has the number of contributors been swelled to an astonishing number, but branches of art hitherto unrepresented here are making their appearance for the first time.
When Frances Dalton called up Everett Collins to ask him to submit some of his work for the downtown shop window art displays, the newly re-elected representative thought it was a big joke. He sent some of the scenes he does “for relaxation” in the spirit of a joke. Townspeople viewing the landscapes were surprised but they didn’t think the paintings were a joke; they just chalked it up one more talent of “Ev’s” versatility.
Louis M. Heil of Plaistow N.H. was picked up Thursday night by Officers Lynch and O’Brien for siphoning gas out of a Tyer Rubber company truck. A foreman at the Tyer Rubber company, Heil was charged with larceny and fined $20.
Stanley Chlebowski has been appointed foreman of the highway department by Superintendent Edward Lawson of the Department of Public Works.
50 Years Ago—November 11, 1971
The Andover police responded to 544 complaints during the month of October, according to the monthly report of Police Chief David L. Nicoll to Town Manager J. Maynard Austin. There were 48 larcenies reported, nine under $50 and 39 in excess of $50 including 16 bicycles. There was one fatal accident, 18 personal injury accidents and 29 property damage accidents reported.
The selectmen have approved the appointment of a seven- man committee to study the community school concept of recreation for the town. The manager plans to have the committee examine the possible use of school buildings in the integration of an overall recreation program for the town.
The Madrigal Singers of Andover High School will perform for patients, staff and guests in Kurth Auditorium at the Lawrence General Hospital November 17. The group is directed by J. Everett Collins and Keith Gould and includes Sarah Bragdon, Ann Gerraughty, Karen Gould, Mary Ellen King, Rebecca DuBose, Pat Kelley, Carol Polizotti, Debbie Towne, Joe Normandy, Charles Pevear, Frank Sherman, Ron Stahley, Kevin Dewhurst, Ken Gerard, Dana Gould, and Tim Murphy.
25 Years Ago—November 7,1996
After squeaking through Andover with a 12-vote lead, Barry R. Finegold was carried to the 17th Essex state representative seat by voters to the 17th Essex state representative seat by the voters of heavily Democratic Lawrence. Mr. Finegold beat his opponent Republican Jim Fox, 8318 voted to 7,679 in the most watched local race on the ballot.
Downtown Andover will have lights for the holidays, thanks in part to a group of local merchants and individuals who would not let an Andover tradition die. “A lot of people have stopped by to tell me they remember growing up in Andover and what it was like coming downtown and seeing it all lit up, and they want their kids to have that same feeling.” Said Chip Rogers, Townsman publisher. Mr. Rogers and Lori Becker, owner of Mom and Me Maternity and president of the Andover Center Association merchants group are driving the effort to turn the lights back on downtown.
