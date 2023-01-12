100 Years Ago—January 12, 1923 Dry snow, wet snow, snow in big feathery flakes driven in blinding clouds before a northeast wind and heaped into higher drifts, rain and sleet followed more snow have made the storms of this week the most serious of the winter. Forty-seven inches have fallen this winter which is more than in any year since 1898.
Commencing on Saturday evening January 27 th , the management of the Shawsheen Restaurant in Shawsheen Village announces the opening of the large hall for a series of Saturday night dances. It is licensed with 850 persons and has a specially treated floor designed for dancing. The Shawsheen Restaurant building is on Haverhill Street, a short distance from the car stop in the Square, and nearby is the Shawsheen Garage where there is ample space for checking automobiles.
Work of making the roads of the town passable continued all day Tuesday. Men were engaged to shovel out the sidewalks while the big road plow with six horses driven by Freeman Abbott tried to clear the roads. Almost every automobile that tried to make the corner at Andover and Tewksbury Street became stalled.
75 Years Ago—January 15, 1948 It is becoming a usual event these Sundays for William Bonner formerly of the Vale, to land his plane on the Shawsheen River. The plane which is equipped with skis makes an attractive picture as it taxies down the river. Many local people have taken short rides with Mr. Bonner.
A photo caption reads: “Our fellow townsman, Steven T. Byington, noted linguist and patriarch of Ballardvale, does not let snow- lined highways interfere with his weekly shopping trips to town which he makes summer and winter sneaker- clad but minus headgear. His errands done, he is caught by our alert photographer ready to start his three- mile trek back to the Vale, his sled loaded with supplies.”
The Shawsheen Motor Mart will have a new Ford truck on display on January 16 th . Announcements have been sent out to local truckers so that all interested will have an opportunity to see it.
50 Years ago—January 11, 1973 In these days when we must be cautious in the manner in which references made to those of the fair sex. We hesitate to comment on the actions of the retiring town moderator in his recent appointments. Moderator Arthur Williams has placed amid the once masculine stronghold, two prominent women, Mrs. R. Milton Cole, and Mrs. Dana Duxbury. We find no fault with the choice of the moderator since both would appear to be eminently qualified to view municipal operation attentively. But let us examine the heart of the problem of female FinCom membership, male chauvinism notwithstanding. The male custodians in charge of setting up the stage for town meetings, now must perform extra duties, by draping the front of the FinCom table with paper in deference to the female membership. Frankly we have a serious doubt as to the necessity of table covering under the circumstances, for we are aware of no member of the opposite sex who does not relish the appearance of a female limb. But then, such observance probably defeats the Women’s Lib bit by reducing the ladies to sex objects. As FinCom members, Mrs. Cole and Ms. Duxbury will most assuredly exercise economic prerogative and have the paper covering retained from week to week should town meeting be extended. Also, as avid conservationists and ecologists, we trust the paper used will be subject to recycling.
25 Years Ago—January 15, 1998 By March residents will know which of four current Andover police officers will become the town’s next chief of police. Lieutenant Philip Froburg, Sergeant Brian Pattullo, Sergeant Thomas Siopes, and Detective Sergeant Kevin winters have all applied to replace retiring chief James Johnson.
The theme of lessons at the Bancroft elementary school is “to find familiar faces in new spaces as the school expands into its four new portable classrooms,” says principal Nora McCarthy. Each of the four portables covers 850 square feet not including hallways and bathrooms. The school department bought the four classrooms at a payment of $90,250 per year for four years.
There’s a town election coming up in a little more than two months. There’s a deadline to submit nomination papers for that election coming up in less than three weeks, and so far, there was not much action at the town clerk’s office that would make it a real election. There is no competition for two seats on the Board of selectman, and that looks pretty good next to the School Committee where there is an impending vacancy but no candidates to fill it. The race for town moderator is the same one that has been going on for more years than most people care to remember. The only place there is a bit of competition is for Housing Authority.