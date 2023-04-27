100 Years Ago—April 27, 1923
Charles M. Carroll, real estate dealer of Lawrence has purchased the Ballard house and land at 98 Main St. together with the vacant lot just south of it, with the intention of erecting an up-to-date 16 apartment house. The construction will be of brick or brick in combination with some other material of a style in keeping with the residential character of that part of the town. (Across from the Andover Center for History and Culture).
John Dimmock, Ballardvale Road, received a painful injury to his foot Tuesday morning when the horse he was driving started up quickly and the wagon was drawn over his foot.
Benjamin Nason received a painful injury Monday afternoon while sawing wood with a power- driven circular saw. His right hand slipped and hit against the revolving saw. Medical attention was necessary. Four stitches were required to close the wound.
Louis Dumont, Tewksbury Street, was injured Saturday when he collided with an automobile standing on Main Street. He was riding on a bicycle when in some manner he lost control of it and ran into the automobile injuring his arm painfully.
75 Years Ago—April 29, 1948
Mr. and Mrs. George Hird, of North Street, were granted a common victualers license to do business as “The Little Brown Jug” at the location of the former Roughwood Cabin on Lowell St.
The Andover Sportsman club expects to run 75 or 100 dogs Sunday in its first fox hunt of the season. Members will gather at the home of Al Gallant on Greenwood Road about 4:00 o’clock, when breakfast will be served to open an all- day program in the woods of West Andover.
The first of a series of broadcasts based upon news appearing in the Andover Townsman will be heard Saturday morning at 10:30 over radio station WCCM.
Two-year old Nancy Doyle, of 102 Summer St. was taken to the Lawrence General Hospital Monday and treated for friction burns on her right arm which had been caught in a wringer. She was discharged after treatment.
50 Years Ago—April 26, 1973
Solution to the Shawsheen traffic situation in and around the Shetland Mills property seems quite easy. Open the Bailey Bridge as suggested by the residents of York St. who are now being plagued by the rather bright economic outlook of the middle properties as evidenced by the traffic on their street. It was closed a couple of years ago after Raytheon moved to their new plant in West Andover. Residents of Kenilworth Street and Riverina Road asked the Board to keep the bridge closed and compliance followed.
Work on Temple Place renovation is moving along well from current observations. Work to date on exteriors of some of the properties has resulted in a spruced up appearance.
25 Years Ago—April 30, 1998
At the annual town meeting Monday night, Vincent Cox spoke about proposed recreation spending, Town Clerk Randy Hanson listened as Town Counsel Tom Urbelis rendered opinions, former Selectman Jerry Silverman spoke from the voter side, and Town Moderator Jim Doherty presided with a smile.
Less than 5% of the town’s registered voters approved an approximately $79 million budget Monday but not before the less than 800 residents attending the first night of town meeting sent a pair of messages to town officials, the first vocalized by Summer Street Margaret Cronin. “Residents want town officials to be more specific about how their money is being set spent.” “People want to know what’s going on.” said freshman selectman Laurie Becker. “Hopefully it proceeds not just at town meeting but the entire year.”