100 Years Ago—January 19, 1923 Andover’s health record for 1922 judged from the record of the Town Clerk is a fairly clean one. Nearly 40 percent of those who died had passed the age of seventy and there has been a decided decrease in infant mortality. Diseases of the heart have proved most fatal.
The rapid development at Shawsheen and the great increase in pleasure car and truck traffic has made demands upon the Shawsheen Garage beyond its greatest capacity even though the repair shop has been busy night and day.
Do not forget the grand opening at the Shawsheen Restaurant Saturday, January 27. There is a fine large floor for dancing and best of facilities for refreshments. In addition to these attractions, six fine bowling alleys are available.
75 Years Ago—-January 22, 1948 The snow fighting forces of the town swung into action again following the storm of last Saturday and Sunday, when another eight inches of snow fell, making the season’s total at least 63 inches to date.
The town crews are working continuously on snow clearing, snow removal, and widening since the first storm December 23.
Approval of the plan to install parking meters on Main Street and several streets adjacent to the business center of town will be requested by the board of selectmen at the next town meeting.
The Young People’s Society of the South Church enjoyed an old-fashioned sleigh ride recently. A two-horse pung took the group over the backroads of Andover. The ride ended at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Westhaver on Chestnut Street, where the society enjoyed refreshments.
50 Years Ago—January 18, 1973 Town Meeting 1973 may be another lengthy session if the number of articles of varied interest is any indication. An article is also in the warrant dealing with the Vietnam war, which may be altered before town meeting, should conditions change as currently indicated. The Viet Nam item, asks the town to adopt a resolution and inform Sens. Brooke and Kennedy and Cong. Paul W. Cronin that the townspeople are dismayed at the renewed bombing in Vietnam, and ask congress to cut off all funds for the war, as well as accept the nine-point cease-fire agreement.
Dave Dargie mans one of the stoves in preparing the breakfast served Sunday during the third annual cross country ski race and snowshoes hike conducted by the Andover Village Improvement Society.
A ground-breaking marking the start of construction of the new family -type Andover-North Andover YMCA building took place Tuesday noon at the site of Haverhill Street in In Andover. The location is a stone’s throw from the North Andover line on 15 acres of land acquired from a very cooperative Merrimack College.
25 Years Ago—January 22, 1998 Selectmen are hoping the $2.5million the state is sending Andover to improve side-walks and other downtown amenities will help launch a larger commitment to positive change in the downtown business district. One proposal to improve the downtown is to form a public -private partnership that will hire someone to oversee changes downtown.
This new limited term person would serve as the leader in addressing downtown issues and promoting downtown vitality.
Smashing jewelry counters and kicking open doors, a thief made off with $25,000 in jewelry during a pre-dawn heist of a North Main Street store. Police responded to Antypas Diamonds, of 358 North Main Street near Interstate 495, at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, finding plenty of broken glass but no thief.
When Sondra Finegold began her career as a special needs teacher 25 years ago, she wouldn’t have dreamed of bringing one of her students into a regular classroom. But last year, a fifth-grade student who needed to overcome a learning disability to learn to read, read for the first time in front of his class while Finegold looked on. “It brought tears to my eyes,” she says. It also illustrates the current philosophy about special ed—when special needs children are included in the classroom, one major benefit is a change in their self-esteem, she says.