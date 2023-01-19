North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of snow. Snow will be heavy at times especially this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Snow will be heavy at times especially this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.