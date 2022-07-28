100 Years Ago—July 28, 1922
The Andover League of Women Voters will assist the National Council for Reduction of Armaments by the distribution of ”No more war!” flyers, announcements in the churches, and a slide show at the movies. After each war there has always been the determination on the part of some people that it must never occur again but in a few years after the memory of the last war has become dim, another worse than the preceding has taken its toll of life. Now is the time to work before the young people who are not old enough to fully realize the cruelties of war have grown up and are plunged into war.
The Andover Fish and Game Cub received a consignment of fingerling trout from the State, and these have been placed in a small pond in West Parrish by B. Frank Hatch.
It is pretty doubtful, if you have your coal in yet and it is almost as doubtful whether you get it or not. Those who waited last spring because they were told that coal would be cheaper now find themselves in the position that one usually does when he waits for something to turn up.
75 Years Ago—July 24, 1947
At the close of business on July 21st, over fifteen thousand bathers had already visited Pomp’s Pond bathing beach nearly approaching the number that attended the public swimming beach during the entire season last year when 16,000 were reported. The recent donation from the Essex Sand and Gravel company of four truckloads of sand used in the picnic area suffered several washouts during the recent rains and the road approaching the Pond is again in bad condition because of similar destruction. However, the condition of the beach is generally good, and the new basketball court is proving to be a popular attraction.
Like Ferdinand the bull who likes to sit under a tree and smell the flowers, Harold Phinney’s white and black dog likes to sit in front of the radio store and listen to the music. He takes up his position on the sidewalk every morning and just sits there listening all day long not disturbing anybody. Recently he carried his sitting and listening too far into the night and the police picked him up. They were very good to him, gave him a comfortable bed right in the chief’s office instead of putting him down in the cellar where they usually keep stray animals. The next morning Sergeant Hickey called up Mr. Phinney and told him that he was holding an unlicensed dog. “You ought to keep him off the streets, nights” the Sergeant warned.
50 Years Ago—July 31, 1972
An article will be presented to voters at the October town meeting requesting funds for installation of stop lights at the intersection of Greenwood Rd, Lovejoy Road, and Lowell Streets. The cost of the installation has been estimated by the town manager as between $12,000 and $15,000.
The driver education program in the public schools will be offered by a private contractor this coming year thus establishing a new policy and representing a saving to the town. The committee awarded the contract to a Wakefield firm and established a fee of $25 for those who will take the course.
After a brief experience as a college dormitory, Shawsheen Manor will return to its original use as an inn. The new owner’s plan to restore the Shawsheen landmark to an inn for permanent and temporary residence as well as dining and cocktail facilities. For the past year it has been used as part of the Bryant McIntosh junior college as a dormitory as well as for classrooms.
25 Years Ago—July 31, 1997
Judging from the Andover police logs some residents must have worn their dialing fingers down to a nub lately reporting incidents to the Police Department. One woman called police Saturday to say she was having a yard sale on Sunday. Later another woman reported a female came into her room while she was sleeping and turned her radio on full blast. She was told to turn down her radio the log reported. And on July 7th an officer was sent to a home to help a woman remove her hand from a couch, while a man called to report he had trapped a porcupine in a box. An officer reported that the animal was a chipmunk and released it
A front -page photo caption reads “Andover’s Martin Johnson, who will be 12 in September, said he didn’t feel any butterflies in his stomach when he belted out the national anthem before the Red Sox A’s game last Thursday night. Threatening thunderstorms cooperated and allowed Martin and Sox catcher Scott Hatteberg (wearing number 10) to get their work in.”
In the short time since her 1995 novel joined Oprah Winfrey’s book list Mary McGarry Morris has made a cool million. More than 1,000,000 paperback copies of Ms. Morris ‘ “Songs in ordinary time” are now in print.