100 Years Ago — October 21, 1921
Four Andover young men, Roderick Coleman, John Carse, Howard Watson, and Joseph Watson miraculously escaped serious injury in an accident at 7:30 this morning, when a Ford truck in which they were riding, was struck and tipped over at the corner of Main and Chestnut Street. The truck was hit by an Overland touring car, the driver was evidently paying no attention to the road and struck the Watson truck. The occupants of the Ford were thrown to the street but all luckily landed clear of the machine.
The Shawsheen Village Woman’s Club completed their organization last Tuesday evening in Balmoral Hall with the election of the officers and standing committees for the current year. The program for the coming year will be to secure speakers from out of town dealing with civics, music, and literature.
A number of boys and girls of Shawsheen Village attended the fall outing at the Boxford Camp of the American Woolen Company in West Boxford. No set program was followed but the children were allowed to run around and play and enjoyed themselves immensely. The trip was made by auto.
75 Years Ago — October 24, 1946
It was one Sunday morning last spring that we decided that something in the way of a worthwhile souvenir just had to be part of the town’s 300th birthday celebration. The town’s appropriation was limited, the time was limited, everything was limited. The Townsman staff got to work, the churches, the schools were all contacted for histories. Staff buried themselves in old Townsman volumes to bring the town’s history up to date. Now in the not too distant future, the Tercentenary (300th) book will be completed. It’s really something. We probably could have gotten out a volume with much less work, but gosh—this is Andover. It had to be good. (partial editorial)
According to reports, the price of meat is on the downward slide. This is good news because it was early last week that someone told us about buying a pound of steak in town for $1.50. Personally, we can not feel much sympathy for anyone who could pay that price because it just prolongs the time when the more conservative buyers will be able to have a steak dinner at a reasonable rate.
The North District Improvement Association held a Hallowe’en party in the North School on Thursday evening. All who attended came in costumes and prizes were awarded.
50 Years Ago — October 28, 1971
Sarkis Sarkisian, president of the Punchard-Andover alumni Association recently presented a check to Irving J. Whitcomb, kicking off a drive to raise funds for the placing of a plaque at the high school playing field. The plaque would carry the name of Eugene V. Lovely Memorial Field designating the area in honor of the late football coach and principal of Punchard High School.
East and West Junior High parents learned at the school’s Fall Open House last week that both schools are operating in just about every available inch of their building space—beyond the normal classrooms—to keep class sections to a reasonable size.
The selectmen have protested the action of the state legislature in approving salary increases for police and fire chiefs in the Commonwealth and establish a definite ratio for the public safety administrators. In a letter to Gov. Francis W. Sargent, Chairman Robert Watters, expressed the board’s disapproval of the proposal, asking that he veto the measure.
25 Years Ago — October 24, 1996
Andover’s police officers, firefighters and public works crews spent all day Sunday and Monday unclogging storm drains, pumping out basements, shutting off natural gas and doing whatever they could to stop water and sewage from backing up into residents’ houses. By Tuesday they turned their efforts to holding back the Shawsheen River as it rose over its banks, flooding more houses and streets, including Route 28 at Shawsheen Plaza. “More than 10 inches of rain saturated the area during the first 36 hours of the storm, starting at 8 am and went all night,” Bob McQuade, Public Works director said Monday afternoon.
Following a week of testy exchanges and accusing one another of launching personal attacks—Republican James Fox and Democrat Barry Finegold vowed they will spend the next two weeks focusing on issues. Voters will go to the polls Tuesday November 5 to choose which candidate will represent them as state representative for the 17th Essex District.
A photo shows Andover Police officers Cecilia Blais and Hank Picard showing off items that will be auctioned off by the Police Department this Saturday at the rear of the Police Station on North Main Street. Police ask that no one phone about the auction. To be auctioned off are unclaimed bicycles, watches, stamps, rare coins and even a collection of Royal Doulton figurines, plus much more.
