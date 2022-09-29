100 Years Ago—September 29, 1922
Mrs. Herbert I. Gurney of Boston, vice president of the State League of Women Voters spoke at a meeting of the local organization held in Punchard Hall last Friday evening. She said the Leagues of Women Voters are among the most important organizations that are functioning today and advised her hearers to be intelligent, along the lines of knowing the fundamental facts that underlie every big question pertaining to national welfare and voting accordingly.
The Keystone Exposition with its various attractions and brilliant lights has attracted many visitors during the week which it has been established in Abbott’s Field on the corner of Upland Road and Summer Street. Hobby horses, Ferris wheel and Whip have afforded amusement to many. The trained horses can bow, dance, and add figures and are the marvel of all who see them. Sword and fire eaters, dancers on fire and a snake charmer provide additional thrills.
A new Memorial tower now in process of construction on the Old Training Field on the Hill which is given by the descendants of Samuel Fuller who attended Phillips Academy in memory of the graduates and students of Phillips Academy who laid down their lives for their country in time of war.
75 Years Ago—September 25, 1947
We ankled around yesterday getting a few opinions from the townspeople on the bombshell that has fallen into the clothes closet of every American women, the new length in skirts. Chief Dane of the police force, busy directing traffic in the rain, said “The whole thing is ridiculous. I certainly never thought that once women got away from long skirts, they’d ever go back to them. Not only are they a nuisance getting on buses, driving cars, but they aren’t anywhere nearly as attractive as short skirts.”
Herbert Brown, Board of Public Works driver suffered a broken leg last week when unloading a roller from a B.P.W. truck. The plank under the roller broke pinning Brown underneath. He will be out six months.
it is expected that the town meeting will be asked to accept Alderbrook Road off South Main Street. All but one house has been purchased. The road has water but no sewer.
50 Years Ago—September 28, 1972
The 29- article warrant with the main features scheduled at the end, faces the town’s voters at the October meeting at the Memorial Auditorium of East Junior High School. The expected highlights of the evening is discussion of a new dump site for the town, mosquito control, hunting regulations, acceptance of streets in the Wild Rose Drive area, and a flood plain zoning proposal.
Investigation of problems in utilities in the Elm Street- Braeland area, as well as some relief was promised to residents Monday night by the selectman the residents had appeared before the Selectmen to oppose the construction of a new Infirmary from Merrimack College to be located in the Fox Hill Road area.
On Saturday a new trail was carved through the Rocky Hill reservation by the Andover High School Ecology Club. This reservation is managed by the Andover Village Improvement Society and is located between Rocky Hill Road and Gould Road near Route 125 in the southern part of Andover.
25 Years Ago—October 2, 1997
Andover’s new Senior Center could end up in the Phillips Academy building where a young George Bush slept during his first year in Andover. No deal has been signed, but Phillip’s says it is giving a proposal to move the Senior Center to Williams Hall, priority over any other ideas for the site.
Raspberry’s Eatery which closed about three years ago after, in the words of owner Dana Wilson “the rent went through the roof” at its former location at 46 Main Street, is back again this time at 9 Elm Street in the back of the Andover Spa in Elm square.
After years of hard work in search of a permanent home, SHED and Kids Club broke ground September 25th on two construction projects on the Phillips Academy campus. The new facilities will house its nonprofit after school kindergarten through 6th grade child- care programs.