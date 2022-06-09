100 Years Ago—June 9, 1922
While pursuing a truck down Central Street last evening about 8:00 o’clock, motorcycle officer Carmichael sustained a slight accident resulting in a badly wrenched knee and ankle. As he turned the corner into School Street, the rear wheel of the cycle skidded in the tar off the roadway throwing the rider to the ground. A passerby helped to right the motorcycle and the Officer succeeded in overhauling the truck after which he visited the office of Doctor Abbott.
An awning above the entrance to the clothing store of M.J. Crowley was damaged by fire Sunday forenoon. It was probably ignited by a lighted cigarette stub which fell upon it. The blaze was extinguished with a chemical stream by Fire Chief Charles S. Emerson.
At 9 Chestnut Street this afternoon, from 2:00 to 4:30, the Andover Woman’s Exchange will conduct its first sale of needlework and home cooked foods. The public are cordially invited to participate and will be given an opportunity to become members of the new organization.
75 Years Ago—June 5, 1947
A simple unpolished granite stone whose bronze plaque bears the inscription “Indian Ridge Community” in memory of those who died with honor in World War Two from the District: Julius Cieslik, Charles Valentine, Jr., John Guthrie, John C. White, and Albert V. Winward. This was dedicated at a solemn ceremony Friday afternoon on the Indian Ridge school grounds.
The wind whipped the loose dirt from the freshly hoof marked ring and drove it into the eager eyes of the thousands of spectators that crowded the grandstand, pushed against the fences or stood off in the high sections of the grounds to get it overall view of the Red Coat Horse show conducted last Saturday and Sunday on the estate of Howell Shepherd. Dust mixed with mustard and piccalilli that adorned savory smelling hot dogs, sifted into the throats of tonic bottles, settled on eyeglasses, permeated the air, and didn’t bother anyone. It was first class weather for a Class A horse show. No rain, no mud, no clouds to mar the sunny Ballardvale skies.
50 Years Ago—June 8, 1972
An Andover canoeist perished and a Tewksbury skindiver searching for the body was dramatically saved late Tuesday afternoon in the Shawsheen river off Tantillon Road, in the rear of the power plant for the Shetland Industries complex. Dr. Paul William Trumpeter, 28, of 38 Porter Rd, apparently drowned when he was swept under a falls and caught in the violent undercurrent.
An injunction has been sought and is due for a Monday hearing in Superior Court to prevent the Middlesex Pony Trotting Association Inc. from conducting races off Chandler Rd and Brundrett Ave.
Andover village improvement society (AVIS), announces that Miss Rebecca Lockwood Taft formerly of Andover but now of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has generously made available to the public an area of about 30 acres of land which she has designated as the “Amy Gordon Taft Memorial Reservation” in memory of her mother. The land which has been in the Taft family since the family moved to Andover in 1931, consists of a well wooded area containing a small pond. It runs along the easterly side of the By-Pass (Route 125) between Wildwood Rd and Vine Street.
25 Years Ago—June 12, 1997
Several residents voiced their concerns over granting Media One cable company a 10- year contract with the town at Monday’s Board of Selectman’s public hearing on the cable television contract. The contract calls for Media One to provide Internet access at no cost for five years to Memorial Hall library and all eight of Andover’s schools. Media One will also electronically link 18 public buildings in town including the town offices, police station and fire stations. This service has an estimated value of $2.5 million.
Hometown hero Michael Chiklis spoke at Monday’s graduation, and the actor was very complimentary of Andover while addressing the graduates. “Sixteen years ago, when I left Andover High, I wanted to be an actor. I was going to go out into the world and become rich and famous; win academy awards, Emmys, Tonys; and everyone was going to know my name,” said Mr. Chiklis. “Well, I’ve accomplished some of those goals and it all started here in little old Andover.”