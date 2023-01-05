100 Years Ago—January 5, 1923
The four- room dwelling house on Wood Hill Road which housed James L. Harvey, his wife, and child was burned to the ground Wednesday evening about 11:00 o’clock. Mr. and Mrs. Harvey had been to church leaving their child at a neighbors, and when they returned the house was in flames. With the storm at its height, the road in places piled high waist high with drifted snow, Mr. Harvey plowed a mile and a half down the road and telephoned Box 62. The drifts proved considerable obstacles to travel and by the time the department arrived nothing was left but a few smoldering embers, a blasting woodpile, and handful of neighbors. Everything in the house was a total loss. It was thought the fire started as a result of a stove the Harvey’s were not accustomed to and the fire leaves the Harveys destitute of belongings as there was no insurance on the House.
Four names of men who went from Andover to serve in the Civil War and have died within the past year have been engraved on the tablet in the Memorial Hall by the Women’s Relief Corps the veterans were Frank Chapin, William Lovejoy of this town, William Merrill, and James Anderson.
75 Years Ago—January 8, 1948
Most predictions for 1948 indicate that there will be no major depression, but that retail prices will continue to rise, that war preparations will be an ever- increasing subject of conversation, that Republicans and Democrats will blame each other for high prices, Mr. Truman may very probably be the Democratic candidate, that unemployment will not increase appreciably in 1948, and that taxes will probably be reduced but to an unpredictable extent. This at least would not be as bad as a total depression in 1948 that has frequently been predicted during the past few months.
Congratulations to the Sacred Heart Brothers from making a grand skating area available to the townspeople. Brother Peter, Sacred Heart principle recently informed the chairman of the town recreation committee Mr. Stafford A. Lindsay, that the rink will be open for public use. We think that this is a mighty fine gesture of civic mindedness which deserves the thanks of all of us.
50 Years Ago—January 4, 1973
Mrs. Dana Duxbury of Hidden Rd has been appointed to the Finance Committee by moderator Arthur Williams. Mrs. Duxbury scheduled to be sworn into office on Wednesday is the second woman appointee of the formerly all- male FinCom.
Janet L. Sheerer former president of the league of Women Voters and an active participant in many community programs has announced her candidacy for the office of Selectman in the March 5th election. Believed to be the first woman candidate in recent years Mrs. Sheerer who lives at 4 Haven Drive with her husband William and three children is a native of New York.
People throughout New England and New York are hearing from Andover these days. They are receiving their income tax forms from the North Atlantic Regional Center on Lowell Street. While we can’t think of anyone who looks ahead pleasurably to the receipt of the annual documents, we do feel somewhat happy to have the regional center here in Andover. It has been good for the economy in many ways. Many of its permanent employees are residents of the community. Resigned to the fact that the quiet giant with its computerized watchfulness is a way of life, we are pleased the IRS has an Andover address.
25 Years Ago—January 8, 1998
Comparisons of industrial booms in the North and South areas of Andover aren’t simple. The manufacturing- oriented businesses are now coming into their own in the South Andover area by Lowell Junction Rd according to Steve Colyer. The expansion of Genetics Institute has been on the horizon for some time. The former site of the Reichold Chemical company at Lowell Junction Road is expected to be redeveloped next year after hazardous waste cleanup. The sale of Riverbend II on Campanelli Drive off of Old River Rd in northern Andover is permitted for up to 120,000 square feet of three office story space.
School officials have unanimously decided they will try to build a new middle school for grades 5 to 8 on about 38 acres of land near Cross Street and High Plain Road. But the school department’s hardest roads to cross may still lie ahead. “The people I’ve talked to in the last two weeks, have no idea that a school is even going to be built on Cross street,” said Sandy Dukeshire, of Penni Lane. “You say you’ve done your best to inform people but there’s this many people that are in the loop and many more who aren’t.”