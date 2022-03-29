100 Years Ago—March 31, 1922
At the meeting of the Board of Public Works held Tuesday night with Chairman Rhodes presiding the pay of the employees of that department was discussed and it was voted to put into effect a wage cut of 10 per cent. This does not apply to the salaried men, but will affect he two engineers at the pumping station, three men employed in connection with construction in the water department and five other men who are regularly employed. Unskilled laborers who are added to the force as outside work is undertaken will receive approximately $4.00 a day, a ten per cent cut on the wage previously paid.
Judge Louis S. Cox of Lawrence, addressed the pupils of Punchard school at hall exercises yesterday morning. He spoke in part as follows: “I would have no hesitation in speaking to grown-up folks a little, but I am a little uncertain, about being able to interest this young scholastic body which forms this critical audience. Of course, at this age they know everything. I did, or thought I did, when I was this age and now my own boy feels that he knows everything and that he knows what his father is going to say, and says it for from him before he has a chance to open his mouth. It was ever so, and ever will continue so.”
The meat and provisions business conducted by the late J. P. Wakefield for forty-six years has been purchased by George A. Lannan of North Andover. He will take possession on April first, retaining the same clerks who are now employed.
75 Years Ago—March 27, 1947
Benjamin Locke of Highland Road, baggageman at the local Boston and Maine railroad station, by his quick thinking and bold action last Friday morning, averted a serious accident which may have resulted in the loss of several lives. The 10:20 a.m. express to Boston was stopped on the further track, and several passengers were crossing over to board it, when a freight which was shifting cars, came along the inside track, near the station. Mr. Locke, who was near the scene shouted to the people who were in the path of the freight and pulled one to safety.
Two pieces of property were sold at public auction recently at the office of the Town Treasurer. Salvatore Spinella of Woodland Street, Shawsheen, for $300. The taxes were $56. John S. Gollan of River Street, purchased for taxes amounting to $34.00, 4,500 square feet off River Street, Ballardvale.
50 Years Ago—March 30, 1972
A photo shows Selectman George E. Heseltine as he explains some of the duties of a selectman to Rick Moody and Martha King during the annual Scout day last Friday at town hall. The members of the Andover Boy and Girl Scout troops assumed municipal offices for the afternoon to learn more about government operations.
An East Junior High seventh grader has bought 40 acres of land in Africa to get out of having to write a social studies report. Then he gave it away. Well, more exactly, Dudley Millikin, 109 Hold Road, a student in Mrs. Patricia Dye’s social studies class bought the land to give a lion a home, because the land he has bought, and presented to the government of Tanzania is 40 acres of the Serengeti National Park to preserve it as a wildlife refuge.
25 Years Ago—April 3, 1997
This year’s gargantuan April Fool’s snowstorm lasted about 24 hours and dumped nearly two feet of snow on Andover closing businesses and schools. Andover used 40 plowing contractors and all of 15 or so of its trucks to clear and sand its roads. Although the storm ranks as the largest spring snow- storm on record, it didn’t compare to the Blizzard of 1978 said John Canavan, highway superintendent.
For the first time this decade, Andover’s Independence Day fireworks may be dependent on a Town Meeting vote. Because of Andover’s 350th anniversary show last year, Jerry Silverman, the selectman who raises money for the fireworks display, said his coffers are nearly empty. To assure this year’s show isn’t a dud, he’s asking Town Meeting to approve $5,000 for fireworks.