100 Years Ago—June 8, 1923
During the thunderstorm Wednesday evening lightning struck a trolley car on the Reading Road near Alexander Crockett ‘s. Box 31 was rung and the department responded, but there was no damage. The storm also put the wires of the Western Union out of Commission.
The contract for the construction of the out-fall sewer from the filter beds in Shawsheen village to the Merrimack River was awarded with the lowest bid being $68,335. Lawrence wanted Andover to pay the complete cost of this sewer. The new sewer will be in Lawrence over two-third of its length. Andover will pay the entire cost of the upper line and Lawrence will be permitted to enter it.
Owing to litigation with regard to the will of the late Alfred Lincoln, no money from that source was this year available to award prizes at the annual Lincoln Spelling match.
75 Years Ago—June 10, 1948
Television broadcasting was inaugurated in New England Wednesday evening and the reception here in Andover of the newest marvel of the century was reported to be exceptionally good. The first video station in Boston WBZ-TV started its programs at 6:15, after beaming a series of test patterns over the air earlier in the week, so that sets and antenna could be adjusted. Harold Phinney conducted an open house at his Temple Electrical and Radio shop at 66 Main Street.
75 students graduated from Punchard High School Tuesday evening at the 89th commencement exercises held in the Memorial Auditorium. Phillips Academy graduated a class of 248 including 11 Andover boys at exercises held in the Cochran Chapel.
50 Years Ago—June 7, 1973 Collection of refuse to be disposed of out of town will commence on or about July 1st with an Abington firm handling the bulk of the refuse, Donald G. Craig of Andover the special items and Nabydoski Brothers continuing residential garbage pickup. The initiation of the service is the result of state orders to close the Chandler Rd. sanitary landfill site.
A smoking lounge fire Abbot Academy early Wednesday morning left one room in Draper Hall, the Academy’s main dormitory and administrative building a charred and blackened ruins but no girls were injured.
Andover ‘s Babe Ruth baseball team invites you to view its home games at the Playstead Field, all game start at 6:00 PM. Steve Galvin, Dan Billings, Glen Verrette, Pete Aumais, Jeff Hubbell, Tom Coffey, John Lyons, Gary Needham, Mark LaLonde, Mike Henderson, Mike McCormick, Bob Zwicker, and Tom Lawler.
25 Years Ago—June 1, 1998 The Lanam Club Inc. of Andover, a private business and professional organization whose name is an acronym formed from Lawrence, Andover, North Andover, and Methuen, went before the zoning board of appeals last Thursday seeking a special permit for in addition, and other renovations, including moving the front entrance of the building to its original location on the Main Street.
The Methuen Mall is essentially vacant now but when it is transformed into the Loop developer Marty Spagat hopes it will be one of the hottest family destinations in the region.