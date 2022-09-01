The final assembly was held in June 1972 when the Stowe Elementary School closed to students and was converted to the School Administration Building. The Grand Pile of Bricks served another nine years until the school offices were moved to Shawsheen School in 1981.
A final farewell assembly was held on June 12, 1981 — 85 years after the first assembly was held.
The building was scheduled to be razed in October of that year for the renovation of the old Central/William Doherty Elementary School into a Junior High School. The night before the wrecking ball began the work of razing Stowe it burned to the ground, reduced to just a pile of bricks. Suspicion swirled around the origins of the fire.
Much of the surrounding area around where Stowe School once stood has matured over time. What remains standing on Bartlett Street in the footprint Andover’s first public school, the Punchard Free School, are Andover’s town administrative offices. The edifice is the old Punchard High School today housing town management, the school department, Memorial Hall and the Robb Senior Center. Also connected to the structure is Doherty Junior School – for 6th, 7th and 8th graders.
On the adjacent grounds sits the Town Park, with its iconic bandstand stone bridge and memorials to Andover servicemen who have fallen in the defense of our country.
The town park has story all its own. In an editorial in January 1892, the Townsman opined that what the town needed was “more land to create the public park it envisioned”.
In 1899, that vision came true.
Within a year, the west end of the park was graced with paths and gardens. Substantial work and care have been given to create the landscape we see today.
The bandstand was constructed in 1913 including a tool shed within the base of the structure. Town Meeting voted to spend $1,000 — $500 for the bandstand and $500 for entertainment!
In the century since, it has truly become one of Andover’s most cherished and best-known landscapes.
An abundance of nearby open space features a large, busy playstead, baseball diamonds, a football and soccer field and a running track. The Cormier Youth Center sits at the foot of the rear parking area.
At the far corner of the grounds, bordering Bartlett Street, is a youth playground with enough space to host soccer games — and have room to explore an adventuresome playscape. It sits exactly on the ground where the Stow school once sat.
The plat of land encompassing Bartlett, Chestnut and Whittier Streets has from its earliest days served as a community gathering place. and it continues to be today. It is where the town conducts its business, home to a junior high school, an athletic venue and thriving youth and senior centers. Today the complex is an active center hosting activities and events held year-round. More than ever before, the complex offers residents of all ages a place to see friends and neighbors, to take a class, share a meal watch a movie or to just relax.
Jim Batchelder’s recollections reach back to what stood here before – Stowe Elementary School. Jim noted, “What I loved about the school was it was just sixth graders all gathered in one space. It was all ours and no one else, which gave us a sense of ownership, but also felt like we were on a campus with Central, Samuel Jackson and Andover Junior High Schools.
Stowe School operated as a Grammar School originally, much like a Middle School today. My Grandfather, Great-Aunt, parents and most of my Aunts and Uncles attended Stowe School graduating from the eighth grade there.”