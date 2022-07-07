The history of Andover is colored by captivating characters who have enriched our town. Some like Abraham Marland, William Wood and John Dove have transcended time and remain relatively well-known; the memory of others have faded into the past.
Steven Byington was a well-known, beloved figure in his day. He was familiar figure walking downtown or to the train station from his gray stone, ivy covered house on High Street in Ballardvale. Byington cut a distinctive figure, tall and lean with a flowing white beard, white tennis shoes (regardless of the weather!) with a cloth bag slung over his shoulder. He was a regular sight along Main Street shopping the local stores or enroute to one of his frequent visits to the Memorial Hall Library.
Born of solid Yankee stock in Westford, Vermont, in 1869 later growing up in Ballardvale, he was the son of a minister-farmer. Steered to the ministry, he graduated from Union Theological Seminary and seemed destined for greatness.
Things didn’t quite work out that way. A profound life-long speech impediment blocked his path. Early on, Steven resigned the only parsonage he’d held.
Steven Byington was not deterred for by the young age of 13, he had already found his life’s passion – translating the Bible into modern English without sacrificing its original essence. His passion would take over a half century to come to fruition; and years more to finally win publication.
Byington was gifted with brilliant intellect and capacity to master languages. During his lifetime his literacy was measured in some 17 languages, a dozen of which he spoke fluently. He possessed an exceedingly rare grasp of living English. He was the consummate man of letters.
Steven began reading at the age of three! After resigning his parsonage, in his own words, Byington “knocked about in various places as a very unsuccessful school-teacher, with equally unsuccessful experiments at other occupations”.
His command of languages and his ability to translate each to everyday English ultimately led him to Ginn and Company, a publishing house located in Cambridge specializing in school books. Byington quickly became the firm’s “go to” proofreader and translator.
Byington made a name for himself not only at Ginn and Company, but achieved celebrity with the local media as well, especially the Boston Globe. Steven was a prodigious letter writer often featured in the Globe’s “What People Talk About’ editorial column. Always in touch with the world, Steven wrote about issues facing not only local municipalities but those on the international scene. His popularity and acumen were memorialized in a July 10, 1951 column, “Every Globe Reader Reads Mr. Byington (He Knows So Many Things)”. His writings were also published regularly in magazines throughout the country.
Beyond his work in publishing and his unfailing passion translating the bible, his faith kept him involved in the Ballardvale community. Active in the church, Byington held numerous offices, taught Sunday school and even manned the pulpit preaching the Sunday sermon. He touched those around him lifting their spirits. One student, reflecting on Byington’s influence, wrote, “I was twelve years old when I entered Mr. Byington’s class. With his tremendous grasp of language, he…made his story telling come “alive”. I would rate (him) with the very best. Steven T. Byington was by far the most learned man I have ever met”.
Steven was a bit a Renaissance Man, too, with a zest for life. An accomplished gardener, an avid naturalist and a dedicated mountain climber – scaling Vermont’s Mt. Mansfield at 85-years young! His calendar was never too full.
Sadly, Steven is little remembered 65-years following his death. Yet he was a fascinating man who left his footprint not only here in Andover, but on the far larger world.