Town House has stood at the center of downtown for one hundred sixty-four years. Over its long life, the building has served many masters. It has been a keystone in both the development and preservation of Main Street’s historic character.
What, you may ask, is the Town House?
Quite simply, in early New England, it was a common gathering spot for the community. Often, churches served not only the spiritual needs of their flock, they served as a meeting house where community affairs and town business and news were discussed. People got to know one another.
A single church, the Church of Andover, served the entire town. The church-meeting house was located in present day North Andover. Conversely, the majority of residents lived in the southern part of town.
Split into two distinct parishes. Andover encompassed sections of South Lawrence and present-day North Andover. Geographically it was one of the largest towns in the Commonwealth.
A proposed new meeting house in the south end of town fueled strong opposition from those living in the north. The dispute was finally settled in 1709 dividing Andover into two parishes, North and South, but continuing to function as one political entity.
In 1711, South Church and meeting house was officially established with 35 founding members — all but three of whom came from the North Parish!
Nearly a century and a half later, in 1855, Andover formally divided into two politically separate towns, Andover and North Andover.
Over the next three years, Andover Town Meeting was held at a furniture warehouse on Essex Street. In 1858, Town Meeting approved building a Town House and a $15,500 budget. By year-end, the work was complete and Andover’s first civic building was dedicated with great fanfare on December 30, 1858.
Town House was intended to not only to facilitate public meetings but also to conduct town business. Designed by Theodore Voelkers and built by noted architects Abbott and Clement. In Romanesque Revival-style it featured “a spacious hall in the second story, with a small gallery and four ante rooms. In the first story is a smaller hall, also a Post Office room, Treasurer’s and Selectmen’s room with a fire-proof safe for town records and a small room suitable for an office or a store.”
Over its lifetime, Town House has undergone an expansion and numerous renovations. In 1902, an attractive lobby was created and town seal that graces the entryway today was designed by local architect Percy Gilbert and laid in by mosaic artist Elias Galassi. The lobby’s stately staircase remains an active one today.
Local historian Bernice Haggerty once noted that “At various points in time, the Town House was home to the post office, barber shop, school superintendent’s office, police station and jail. The hall upstairs was in constant use”.
At Town Meeting in 1987, a major Town House renovation was approved reaffirming the town’s resolve for a “vital Town Center”.
The project was a massive undertaking. Budgeted at a whopping $2,600,000, pre-fab offices installed on the second floor during World War II were removed, a master craftsman reproduced grand ceiling moldings and the first floor was reopened with a post office, a Town Welcome Center and a drop-in center for seniors.
In more recent years, the Town House has played host to major town events. The town’s 350th Anniversary in 1996 and its 375th just this past year each had major events at Town House. It remains an active meeting place for town committees and community groups.
Andover’s Town House has stood the test of time by remaining in touch with the changing times – that resilience bodes well for the future of Andover’s iconic treasure.