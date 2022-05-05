Though the town of Andover is now almost 365 years old, its present form of government was established only a little more than 50 years ago. The Town Meeting system, of course, goes back to colonial times; the oldest existing records are of the 1656 town meeting. Administratively, however, a number of changes have taken place over time.
Before the mid-1950s, Andover’s town government was highly decentralized. A 3-member Board of Selectmen directly supervised many of the town’s operations. An elected Board of Public Works, Board of Health, and Board of Library Trustees oversaw other town functions. Even the assessor was an elected position.
Reacting to suggestions for change, the 1955 annual town meeting voted to create a study committee to report on various forms of town government and make a recommendation to the next town meeting. The group formally proposed the town manager form, and asked that a committee be created to write a new charter. Voters in 1956 approved both measures, and the former study group was reappointed as a charter writing committee.
A charter change requires approval from the state legislature, and during the summer of 1956 a home-rule petition met the approval of the Committee on Towns.
The new charter also required voter approval, and was to be placed on the ballot for three years, or until adopted, whichever happened first. After considerable debate, the initial vote took place in 1957. The new charter lost, 1,745 in favor and 2,791 against.
More heated debate followed, and the 1958 vote produced a different result: 3,138 for, and 2,792 against. Accordingly, on March 3, 1959 Andover officially began its experience with a town manager form of government.
The town election that year also replaced the old three-person Board of Selectmen with a new five-member board. A total of 15 candidates ran for the five seats. Among the losers were the three former selectmen, all of whom had opposed the charter change.
Under the new charter, the town manager took over the responsibilities of several of the former elected boards, appointing the public works director, the assessor, the library trustees, and the board of health. In fact, the town manager became the single professional administrator, directly overseeing all town operations except the running of the school system.
To allow time for a search for the first town manager, the newly-elected board appointed a temporary manager, naming Victor J. Mill, Jr. to the post. Mill had been one of the losing candidates for selectman, and was a veteran of the town’s finance committee. He agreed to serve without pay until a permanent manager could be found.
The search lasted only a few months, and in May, 1959, Andover’s first town manager took office. Thomas C. Duff had been city manager in Claremont, NH, and was appointed for a 5-year term, but was not reappointed in 1964.
Duff’s replacement was Richard J. Bowen, a municipal management consultant and former manager of Long Branch, NJ. Bowen served from 1964 to 1969, when he left to take up duties in Portsmouth, NH. Bowen later served as selectman, and is still an Andover resident active in town affairs.
Maynard J. Austin took over as manager in the fall of 1969, and was reappointed in 1974. However, difficulties with the Board of Selectmen resulted in a decision not to renew his contract in 1977.
He was followed by Jared Clark, who served from 1977 to 1982. Clark was succeeded by Kenneth Mahoney, manager from 1982 to 1990.
The current town manager, Reginald “Buzz” Stapczynski, came to Andover from Wilmington in 1991, and is the town’s longest serving manager.