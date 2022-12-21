The Andover National Bank, originally located where the Bank of America stands today, at 23 Main Street, opened for business July 1, 1826. It celebrated 120 years of banking the same year the Town celebrated its 300th Anniversary in 1946. To celebrate both anniversaries, the Bank decided to advertise its association with historic homes in Andover. A common form of advertising at the time was to use ink blotters—used then with fountain pens—and then give them to customers and prospective customers.
The bank issued twelve sepia-toned ink blotters, one for each month starting in January of 1946. Photos and a brief history of a historic house, linking it to the residence of current or former Bank personnel were featured. These were typically Bank trustees, and Board members. Key for the Bank were its advertisements each month. The February blotter exclaimed: “For 120 years this bank has given constant financial service to the town, weathering wars and panic and today it stands ready to offer its modern banking facilities for all purposes.”
These are a few Andover homes and histories featured on those 1946 blotters. The Amos Blanchard House, at 97 Mains Street, (today the Andover Center for History and Culture), was built in 1819, on land purchased from the South Parish. Phillips Academy boys boarded there in the early days and in 1929 it became home to the Andover Historical Society. Amos Blanchard and after his death, Deacon Edward Taylor, both Cashiers and Directors of the Bank lived there during the 1800s.
The James Locke Tavern at 111 Main Street, also built in 1819, was the site of the first meeting of the stockholders of Andover Bank, which later became the Andover National Bank. St. Matthew’s Lodge which held a place of prominence in Andover for many years was established there in 1832. A public meeting to petition the State for a charter for the Andover and Wilmington Railroad took place there. A homestead at the corner of Ballardvale and Sunset Rock Road was the home of Captain Stephen Abbot an early Andover Bank Director. On that homestead, in 1756, in a building no longer standing, twenty-two exiled Arcadians, victims of the tragedy immortalized in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s epic poem “Evangeline” which was known and recited by schoolchildren for many years, took shelter there.
The Cogswell -Torr House at 68 Phillips Street was built in 1763. Cogswell was Treasurer of Marland Mills and President of the Boston and Maine Railroad. Torr was a Treasurer at the Smith and Dove Company. Both were associated with the Bank. This house was also occupied by Captain Oliver Hazard Perry, son of Commodore Perry, hero of the battle of Lake Erie. “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”
Benjamin J. Punchard moved to Andover after making his fortune as a young partner with the West India Co. His house, described as “commodious and elegant” is still located at the intersection of High, Elm and Main Streets. Today it is the home of the Enterprise Bank. Punchard gave generously to the Christ Church as well as missionary and benevolent societies. Most importantly for the town’s children, he donated $70,000 to establish the Punchard Free School (on the site of the current Town Offices), the forerunner of the public education system in Andover.
The Newman house at 210 Main Street, built in 1811, was also a featured ink blotter. Oliver Wendell Holmes boarded there when he was a student at Phillips Academy, class of 1825.
The Andover National Bank encouraged all Andover citizens to be its customers while at the same time learning about the history of Andover each month with its historic ink blotter.