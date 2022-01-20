Revolution in Hungary began on October 23, 1956. While the United States did not politically intervene, it did accept more refugees than any other country.
The first refugees arrived in the United States in November at the McGuire Air Force Base based in New Jersey. In a matter of weeks, over 21,500 refugees had arrived, being accepted under immigration laws.
By December, Andover citizens were making arrangements to host 37 of the 63 Hungarian refugees who came to the Greater Lawrence area.
Phillips Academy welcomed 26 single men, housing them in one of its dormitories. Within days, 14 of the younger boys were taken to the Sacred Heart School in Shawsheen (today’s Balmoral condominiums).
Red Cross workers and several area churches provided food. Transportation to all events, including English lessons and recreation activities at the Academy’s gym, was arranged by Andover’s Mrs. Fred Kent and Penrose Hallowell.
In short order, the Red Cross also coordinated three fund-raising drives “asking residents to leave their porch lights on if they wished to be solicited.”
Key to these efforts was the newly-formed Andover Committee for Hungarian Relief. Members included Mrs. Munro Leaf, Mrs. Frank Eccles, and Mrs. Karl Roehrig. First efforts focused on collecting clothing, sewing and repairing donations as needed.
In addition, the Relief group took steps to gain public support for the sponsorship of a Hungarian family in Andover. The Relief group was not designated to collect money, as was the Red Cross and the country’s International Rescue Committee, and relied solely on their clothing drives and the kindness of Andover citizens.
By mid-December, the Committee was requesting donations to furnish two Andover homes, and required such items as furniture, lamps, linens, china and canned goods. Along with the International Institute, Mr. Munro Leaf, having agreed to sponsor one family, traveled to New Jersey to make arrangements for 10 families to immediately be brought to the Greater Lawrence area.
By December 20, Rezsoe and Maria Kun, and their three children, had arrived at their new home on 52 High Street as Andover continued “to open their hearts, homes, and pocketbooks.”
The Kun’s journey had begun with crossing the Austrian border, there securing transportation to America. The family held permanent Visas, making possible a quick citizenship. Jobs were also offered to Rezsoe and Maria.
And the Townsman added its encouragement:
“Just as American hearts have always gone out to the downtrodden peoples of the world, so has Andover responded, opening its arms wide to receive this family in friendship and goodwill. Let’s all send them a Christmas card as a way of telling them, though they know no English, that we are glad to have them as neighbors and friends.”
While the Kun family was settling into their life free from terror and uncertainty, the Andover Relief group continued their work of settling additional families scheduled to come to the area.
Money was needed, and the Greater Lawrence Relief Association was tasked with handling financial arrangements. Working with this group, the Andover Committee, and their husbands, took on hundreds of chores, which included cleaning house, painting, hanging curtains, and moving furniture.
The end of December showed over $1,000 in cash donations. The Andover Relief Committee continued to work on future plans, already set to acquire a second home while working with the Great Lawrence Association. Selectman Stafford Lindsay, on behalf of the Board, chaired the Town’s fundraising appeal.
One month later, the Andover Committee for Hungarian Relief was actively still providing clothing for area refugees, transportation, furnishings and other necessities, and engaging all Andover citizens to do what they do best: responding to a need in whatever form it arrives. This was true in 1956 and continues even today.
