Throughout history, each millennium is marked by an event that forever alters life as we’ve know it. Back since mankind’s earliest days walking this earth, humans have adapted, created and progressed. Change made what once seemed improbable, if not impossible, literally come take center stage.
Over the ages, the passage of time marks events that continue to influence life today. Changes basic as the use of fire and tools to hunt and gather pushed humankind forward. So, too, the Industrial Revolution lifted the world onto its shoulders 150-years ago and still profoundly influences our lives today.
The history of the automobile is very rich and dates back to the 15th century when Leonardo da Vinci was creating designs and models for transport vehicles. It was in 1769, however, that Frenchman Joseph Cugnot is credited with inventing the world’s first car.
Historians cite Karl Benz – doesn’t his name ring vaguely familiar? – inventor of the three-wheeled Motor Car, known as the “Motorwagen”, in 1866, with the first car of the modern era. Just 3-months later, chief competitor, Gottlieb Daimier (yet another household name today!), introduced the “Cannstatt-Daimier”. The companies evolved and later merged their fortunes.
Its impact on everyday life cannot be underestimated. Arguably, no other invention impacted daily living more than the automobile. Andover, and the world for that matter, was forever changed.
As early as 1901, the automobile made its first appearance in Andover. It was greeted with conflicting emotions. Many felt that the automobile could never replace the farm horse or the horse drawn carriage. Others greeted it with unbridled enthusiasm. “Autos have the further advantage that its expenses stop when not in use, whereas you have to keep feeding a horse”, the Andover Townsman reported in 1906. Unbridled enthusiasm won.
The freedom of mobility that the automobile provided required more and better roads to travel, places to refuel, maintenance facilities and garages to store vehicles. Automobiles needed fuel, tires, replacement parts and mechanics to maintain them. Andover responded in kind. William Higgins converted one of his stables in 1908 to store automobiles. A year later, Buchan & Meyerscough opened a garage and T. F. Morrissey & Son sold Converse tires, both on Park Street. In 1910 a Maxwell automobile agency opened. The Tyler Rubber Company erected a new tire production plant in 1912 on Railroad Street. William B. Woodland sold used cars on Poor Street and in 1921 the Lenane Motor Company, based in the Musgrove building, began selling Ford products.
During the first half of the 20th century, the motor vehicle became more and more a part of everyday life in Andover. The Andover Fire Department was motorized in 1921, the town bought a Studebaker ambulance, and more garages opened including the Shawsheen Garage — part of the Shawsheen Village development, the crown jewel of William M. Wood’s American Woolen Company empire. Erected for the company’s management employees living in the village, the garage provided storage for 60 vehicles, a state-of-the-art machine and repair shop capable of making any needed repairs, and gas tanks holding 3,500 gallons for refueling. Gas stations opened along Main Street including Gulf Oil, Main Street Mobil, and Sunoco, each is still operating today. Aftermarket suppliers and repair shops hung their signs among them Western Auto Associates and Andover Motor Service. Smart & Flagg, an insurance agency, offered coverage for vehicles damaged in accidents.
The automobile opened the doors of the world and provided a means to pass through them. The automobile indelibly redefined our culture as a town and a nation. Its influence today reaches the far ends of the earth as it begins to bid goodbye to carbon-based fuel moving toward what the auto industry dubs, “the Age of Electrification” — with electric vehicles in a Herculean battle to reduce the earth’s carbon footprint.