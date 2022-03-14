Before newspapers such as the Andover Townsman and the Eagle-Tribune, there was an operation up on Andover Hill that supported the Theological Seminary and surrounding towns. This was known locally as the “Seminary Binders.”
The Theological Seminary at Andover opened October, 1808 with 36 students. Here, instructors quickly found the need for practical printing facilities. Missionaries who traveled around the world required religious tracts in native languages.
Ames & Parker had established a printing press in town as early as 1798. But the Seminary needed a larger operation for typesetting, proof-reading and binding. In 1813, such a business was set up on the second floor of the “Old Hill Store,” a boxy building on campus built by Mark Newman, third Academy principal.
To hire reliable proprietors, one professor, Moses Stuart, sought the advice of William Hilliard, then conducting a printing establishment in Cambridge.
The names of Flagg and Gould, Hilliard’s apprentices, were given, and soon both young men had started a printing business on the campus.
Books used in the Seminary were often printed in languages other than English. Typographers had to have sufficient knowledge of these languages to be able to set up the type and collate the sheets in correct format. Theologians at the Seminary had a role in this business, instructing the printers with at least Greek and Latin. Professor Stuart, responsible for developing the first Hebrew typeset available in this county, also supervised the compositors and assisted in the printing of several Asian languages comprising 11 separate dialects.
In English, Flagg and Gould printed all the first tracts of the American Tract Society, the first temperance newspaper called the “Journal of Humanity,” and the “Bibliotheca Sacra,” edited by Seminary Professor and theologian Edwards Amassa Park.
Professor Park also noted the religious works printed here “in the tongues of Chinese, Japanese, Cherokee, Chictaw and African languages.”
By 1820, Jonathan Leavitt was conducting the Seminary Bindery. Flagg, Gould and Leavitt lived in three homes on Main Street at the south end of campus, known as “Printer’s Row.” Josiah Clough, who lived in the Blanchard House, then on Salem Street, served as the compositor.
In 1822, the “Boston Book Store” in New York City offered to buy the tools and presses of the Andover Seminary, as only the press building was owned by the Seminary. Before this could happen, Keitiah Strickland Ellis, a former student of the Academy who had worked at the bindery to help support himself and had achieved his own success with a Rhode Island newspaper, made a counter-offer to purchase the Andover equipment. Leavitt accepted.
Hiring Leavitt’s apprentice, Hiram Griffin, the partnership of Ellis and Griffin was formed. Four apprentices were hired.
In 1832, Mark H. Newman, son of Mark Newman, entered the firm of Flagg & Gould, now officially Flagg, Gould and Newman. Newman’s father, at the end of his Academy term, continued to maintain his store where for many years he worked as a bookseller and publisher of religious tracts.
Finally outgrowing their space at Newman’s store, a “printing house,” known as Brick House, was constructed in 1833 on the west side of Main Street. This structure served as the home of the business for over 30 years.
Into the picture entered Warren F. Draper, PA graduate, Class of 1843. Attending Seminary for a time, his failing eyesight forced him to resign. He joined the press proprietors of Allen, Morrill and Wardwell (the current press owners) in 1849. In 1854, Draper purchased the press from John Flagg, Timothy’s son, and added a bookstore on the first floor.
When Draper moved his press operation to 37 Main Street in the 1860s, a new era of printing in Andover began.
