Andover was originally settled in 1636 under the Native American name of Cochichawicke, a local waterway. Our community was incorporated in 1646 as the Town of Andover, named after a town in England where many of its settlers had come from.
Access to water providing irrigation to farmlands has been the lifeblood of civilization since the dawn of time. Early New England settlers drew their basic sustenance from local rivers, streams and surrounding forests. Rivers harnessed to dams supplied water to power nearby mills. In turn, the mills produced grains for basic foods, lumber for shelter and cloth for clothing. The Shawsheen River also served to convey travel and trade to distant points.
Settlement on the Andover farmlands was authorized in 1660. Farming remained its economic engine through much of the eighteenth century.
Ballardvale, sometimes written archaically as BallardVale or Ballard Vales, is a village located within the boundaries of Andover. Growing originally in the 19th century around mills located on the Shawsheen River, the village is a local historic district boasting many varieties of historic architecture and a rich industrial heritage.
Industrial Revolution arrived in Andover in 1682 when the town granted brothers Joseph and John Ballard permission to set up the first mill. Over time saw mills, fulling mills, and grist mills were in operation along the Shawsheen River.
Ballardvale was the first of Andover’s mill communities. The village evolved much like William M. Wood’s Shawsheen Village evolved decades later in the 1920s. The earliest mill employees were skilled Scotch, English, Irish and German craftsmen. By the mid-1800s Ballardvale had become a flourishing manufacturing center, called by many the “Capital of Andover”. The mills became world renowned, producing high quality flannels, worsted goods and delaines.
The community was supported by the railroad depot, a U.S. Post Office branch, two churches and Andover’s first public library. Ballardvale boasted a millinery store and shoe shops, a blacksmith and a barbershop. Along with a tavern, poolroom, bowling alley and several general stores, it made quite the bustling little town!
Chief among the mills was the Ballardvale Manufacturing Company. Established in 1836 by John and William Marland, the company produced the first worsted wool and wool flannel made in America.
Numerous other businesses also thrived near village center. The Ballardvale Machine Shop Company, like the Crystal Palace near Andover center, manufactured train engines. In 1848, it built a number of locomotives for the Androscoggin & Kennebeck Railroad. Merging in 1862 with the Penobscot and Kennebec Railroad, together they formed the Maine Central.
Ballardvale was far from being all-work-and-no-play village. When the work day ended, recreation began.
Trains discharged and picked up passengers attending dances at Parker’s Canoe House and Dance Hall or at the Jack-o’-Lantern near Ballardvale Center. The Ballardvale Line ran an excursion boat expressly designed to safely navigate the local waters.
Along the Shawsheen, enthusiasts enjoyed the quiet solitude and spectacular scenery paddling rented canoes for the princely sum of 50 cents for five hours!
For many years, the village hosted the area’s hugely popular Fourth of July celebrations. The bonfires, parades and water sports, especially the canoe tilting contests, attracted hundreds from miles around.
An excerpt from a diary written in 1865 envisions a Ballardvale quite like the Ballardvale that we see today. “Mrs. S. pointed at the red iron bridge, the two large mills, the wooden one with its tall steeple and belfry, freshly painted white. It was a beautiful village in the valley and as we stepped off the train I was impressed not only with the natural beauty but with it neat and thrifty appearance”.
“Ballard’s Vale’” was officially changed to Ballardvale in 1970, yet today it retains much of the character that separates it from the rest of Andover.