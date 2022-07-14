Perley Fred Gilbert was born in St. Johnsburg, Vermont on December 14, 1868. His parents were Charles Gilbert, a dentist, and Sarah Louise Hale. When the family moved to Andover in the 1870s, Perley attended Punchard High School, graduating in 1887, and then studied at Phillips Academy an additional three years, 1887-1890.
Perley entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall of 1890. After his second year, he stayed out one year as an intern in the offices of Merrill and Cutler, Architects, in Lowell. Returning to MIT he received his degree in Architecture in 1895.
His first job, however, was working for a heating and ventilating company, an experience where he noted “the practical experience in refrigeration, machinery, heating, ventilating and sanitation gave me a very valuable asset for an architect.”
Taking small architectural jobs on the side, Perley opened an office at 53 Central Street in Andover in 1898 “intending to change to a more favorable location when the opportunity came.”
That opportunity came the next year when Mr. Merrill, his former employer (having dissolved his partnership with Mr. Cutler) invited Perley to join the firm, re-forming the business under Merrill & Gilbert, Architects.
Merrill, himself, retired in 1900, “leaving the architectural library, drawings and equipment” to Perley. The rest of Perley’s career was thus secured under his name in that same place, now known as Perley F. Gilbert Associates, Inc.
Perley decided not to specialize in any one area in order to gain experience in a variety of projects and buildings. Accordingly, he was able to work on “unique” projects, one including the design of “a village of 150 working men’s cottages for the American Woolen Company in Maynard, Massachusetts.”
But it was in our Town of Andover where Perley made his reputation.
Perhaps top on that list was the 1896 renovation of the Town Hall. Hired to oversee the project following the Town’s 250th anniversary, Perley’s work still draws accolades for the spiraling staircase and the town seal on the front foyer floor. “Determined to get it right,” mosaic artist Elias Galassi was brought in to create the ceramic pieces for Gilbert’s design and local artist Leonard Sherman’s adaptation.
In 1905, when Allen Hinton, known for his successful ice cream business, wanted to build a home on recently-purchased farm property, he hired Perley – whom he had known at Phillips – to design his home at 104 Hidden Road.
Later hired by William Wood, already familiar with Perley’s work in Maynard, Perley designed Orlando Cottage – now the LANAM Club. Orlando was begun in 1916 and finished in 1917, in Spanish Colonial Revival style and a green tiled roof. Reflecting Mr. Wood’s belief in “firm family foundations,” Orlando was built with two stories underground, blasted out of solid rock. Steel beams were used in critical areas and wood ordered from the local firm of Pitman & Company. The cost was $400,000 in 1916.
Other significant Andover buildings include the Town Rest Home on Carmel Road in 1924, the West Parish Vestry in 1926, the Memorial Auditorium and Junior High wing in 1934, and the fence at the Andover Historical Society in 1939
Not content to rest on his laurels, Perley was also an active participant in local philanthropic and social organizations. Perley listed these as St. Matthew’s Masonic Lodge, the Punchard Alumni Association, Technology Club of the Merrimack Valley, Board of Trade in Lowell, the Echo Religious Club in Andover, AVIS, the Merrimack River Waterway Committee and the Camp II Sons of Veterans.
Perley Gilbert died in 1956 at the age of 87, and is buried in the West Parish Garden Cemetery.