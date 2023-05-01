“We are going to set apart forever a hall which shall be a memorial hall of the soldiers of Andover who died for their country, as well as a means of culture and education for the Town to which they belonged. It is to be a Memorial Hall and a Library at once. and surely that is good.”
These words on Memorial Day in 1873 ushered in a day of celebrations, solemn dedications, prayers, and parades in honor of the new public library and the “memorial hall” within it.
If you were to step back in time 150 years ago this May, you might have found yourself in Elm Square to see a procession of state and local dignitaries, led by the Andover Brass Band. Or you may have listened to the Andover Choral Union singing a song written by Oliver Wendell Holmes especially for the dedication. You might have heard prayers in the local churches, or the lengthy dedication speech in the Hall itself. Or you might have been one of the lucky invitees to a bean supper at the Elm House—where the Musgrove Building is now located.
Although the war between the states, as it was called then, had been over for more than five years, Andover did not have a fitting memorial to honor the 52 men who gave their lives in that war. The idea of a memorial within a library was the idea of John Smith of Smith and Dove Manufacturing Co., and on its opening night the Hall within the library was open for viewing “such artifacts and mementoes to be witnessed and enjoyed for future generations to come.”
We are that future generation, and the following are some of the many civil war era mementoes left to us in that “Memorial Hall”.
White marble tablets—engraved with the names of Andover’s Grand Old Army soldiers. The names of the 52 men who gave their lives in battle, and later veterans of that war who passed away in the years leading up to World War I brought the total names to over 600.
Walter Raymond portrait — Walter was a 16- year-old popular Andover boy when he enlisted in the Union Army as a signal drummer. Two years later, he died of starvation in a North Carolina prisoner of war camp on Christmas Day. His father presented a portrait of Walter on the day of the dedication.
Harriet Beecher Stowe portrait—An ardent abolitionist, and author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Stowe lived in Andover from 1852-1864. This was during the peak of her career and international fame, while her husband was a professor at the Andover Theological Seminary.
Abolition Banner—Stowe was not the only abolitionist with ties to Andover which was home to at least two stops on the Underground Railroad—safe houses for slaves fleeing north to Canada.
Copies of photos of abolitionists with ties to Andover including Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, and Harriet Tubman, and a reproduction of an Anti-Slavery banner which would have been carried in rallies are on display in the Hall.
“Lincoln’s First Portrait” –A portrait thought to be the first one of Lincoln, drawn from life in 1860, when he was nominated the Republican candidate for President, was donated to the library. The original is preserved in the Andover Center for History and Culture. A copy resides in the Hall.
Lincoln’s funeral procession mementoes—Horse bridle rosettes, and the sword and silk sash of Parade Marshal Lt. Colonel Holt is on display.
Civil War Era Banner—This 38-star silk banner was carried in parades to honor the Grand Army of the Republic veterans of Andover.
The 150th Anniversary on May 5, 2023, will once again celebrate the story of the Memorial Hall Library. For details, please visit MHL.org.