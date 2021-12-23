Some of our best memories happen around Christmas – who we were with, what presents we received (one of my favorites was a Chatty Cathy doll) and ornaments we’ve saved.
In Andover, those memories include the stores downtown we visited and the headlines of the Andover Townsman.
1940
Merchants in Andover came together to highlight special gifts for that special someone. The “Merchants of Andover” wanted shoppers to know: “Santa Declares: I’ve left loads of my best gifts in Andover stores.”
Irma Beene, women’s clothing store at 6 Main, sold “white bunny fur mittens” and “floral print housecoats.”
Special Holiday Happenings included performances by the Andover Community Orchestra, a cantata at Ballardvale Union Congregational Church, one-act plays by the Adventurers and exhibits at the Addison Gallery.
But while shopping was one focus, the other were thoughts about the looming War.
The Telephone Company advertised special numbers to “New England men who have joined the Armed Forces.” Special rates were offered to servicemen and their families to connect over the holidays.
1950
This year, Sutherland’s department store urged buyers to “give mom a sewing machine.”
Elander & Swanton, men’s clothing store, offered special prices on clothing and handkerchiefs.
Hill’s Hardware was selling the “new” G.E. Rotary Ironer.
Grecoe’s at 48 Main had sales on jewelry, while Dalton’s Pharmacy displayed cosmetic gift sets for the ladies.
Christmas trees were sold on many corners, including in Shawsheen at Moss’ on York Street.
Headlines this December in 1950 were varied.
The Post Office was inundated with a new record of mail, and had to hire 48 additional employees.
As a carry-over from the 1940s, Civil Defense efforts continued, and this month an Air Raid signal test was scheduled.
1960
In spite of a heavy snowstorm, with herculean efforts to clear Main Street the Santa Parade – in the category of “some things never change” – continued.
Then Fire Lieutenant William Downs announced that a ladder truck carrying Santa would begin at the Lawrence town line on North Main Street, continue up the street to Phillips Academy, and back down to Central Station. There, candy was given to all the children.
Meanwhile, the public headed to St. Francis Seminary on River Road for that year’s eagerly-anticipated decorations and lighting display.
Johnny’s Market (Bartlet and Park) advertised specials for holiday meals.
Hill’s Hardware offered Green Stamps. Cole’s Hardware (just think – TWO hardware stores downtown!) featured Pyrex casserole dishes and fireplace equipment.
The Andover Spa sold trees; the Shawsheen Motor Mart sold new Ford trucks.
1970
A large illuminated Christmas tree greeted shoppers in Elm Square. (Maybe paying for the extra electricity was why there was proposed a tax increase of $7.)
Downtown businesses, by now a tradition, joined to purchase a large ad, letting Andover know stores were open until 9 and parking was free.
Some of the now-gone stores included Thompson’s Stationer’s, The Shoe Tree, Billings Jewelers, Phinney’s Radio and Television on Park and Yankee Lady in Olde Andover Village.
Andover Gift House sold jigsaw puzzles, cube photo frames, wine bottle coasters and Hummel figurines. Dana’s Sports Shop featured skis and boots and sweaters to keep warm.
Hughes Pharmacy sold Timex watches, perfumes such as Chanel No. 5, and chocolates. The new gadgets at Hill’s Hardware were “cordless electric grass sheers.” Temple Records had “automatic record changers.”
Blood’s Beehive Bakery on Barnard Street sold date nut bread, Parker House rolls and prune pie.
And if you couldn’t find what you wanted on Main Street, there was always Grant’s in Shawsheen Plaza.
2021
This year, what memories will you create over the holidays? However you will celebrate, Andover Stories-writers wish you those things that hold the true meaning of the holidays – friends, health and contentment. Happy 2022!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.