America’s love affair with the automobile has never been lost on Andover.
As early as 1901, the automobile made its first appearance on downtown Main Street. Within a decade, Henry Ford’s Model T, an “affordable car for the common man”, further fueled a growing fever. In the decade between 1910 and 1920 Americans went from owning 8000 motor vehicles to 8 million.
In the U. S., the freedom of mobility the automobile affords became an everyday need. We relied on motor vehicle transportation to connect all the “A’s” in out lives to the “B’s”. Mom and dad had to get to work; the kids had to get to school. and everyone had to get there on time!
Time has its markers as we all herd through life. Birthdays, wedding anniversaries, graduations. Certainly, for many, receiving their first driver’s license marks a huge step from childhood to adulthood. The memories of nervously taking driver’s training, the abject panic of taking that final multiple-choice exam and driving test and the first days alone …with the car keys in hand!
Andover car collector Paul MacKay remembers vividly his first legal drive alone.
“The first car I drove was my father’s 1956 Dodge hardtop with four doors and push button automatic transmission. The most embarrassing car I drove in my youth was my mother’s 1963 Oldsmobile. It wasn’t embarrassing because it was an Oldsmobile but rather because my mother got it in pink! Imagine driving a pink car to your high school.”
For local historian Gail Ralston, the road to freedom appeared all at once.
“My mom never drove; my dad was fond of his used Cadillac. When I turned 16…my dad decided to get me my own car (he didn’t want to risk any dents in the caddy!) He took me car shopping with him – at least I had a choice of what kind of car I wanted to be seen in! Dad and I agreed on a 1968 powder blue Chevy Malibu with a black vinyl top. The first time I had driven alone in a car was when I drove that car off the lot! I’ll never forget that first car”!
“I got my driver’s license test in a family friend’s 1965 Mustang with a standard transmission,” added local historian Jim Batchelder.
“In 1979, Jim added, “I bought my first new car, a green Honda Civic Hatchback. Loved it as I got 38 miles to the gallon and it was very reliable. Sadly, it was totaled by my roommate in 1987. I drove an MG until I bought another new Honda in the fall of 87. I have been driving Honda’s ever since but only recently have gone to automatics.”
Andover’s former Town Manager, Buzz Stapczynski got an early start behind the wheel. “At 14, I learned how to drive in our driveway in Clawson, Michigan. My dad would let me drive the family Plymouth station wagon up and down the driveway. It was a huge land cruiser with fins three feet tall. I learned how to drive a stick on my uncles’ Corvair on country roads.”
Buzz got an unexpected bonus in 1973, “my boss moved from Northern Virginia to LA. He needed someone to drive his two-seater, red Porsche 916 cross country. I raised my hand and got the job! So, I drove that flashy sports car 2,700 miles from one coast to the other.”
This coming Sunday, June 26, 2022, the Andover Center for History and Culture in collaboration with the 375th Anniversary Committee, invites you to relive your fond memories at the New England Spring Classic Car Show along downtown Main Street. So, come out and join us!
For more information, please visit the show’s website at: https://andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show