The path of Andover’s 375-year history winds through the most curious of places. Today’s frantic pace of living too often leaves little time to wonder how a cluster of buildings, an historic homes, or a scenic forest grove standing along the banks of a river once played their role in Andover’s everyday life
Our story this week recalls one such place, Serio’s Grove, and the family that made their patch of earth one of local lore. The story begins with Frank Serio, Sr. and his wife, Teresa, moving from Malden to just “off Lowell Junction Road” in 1932. A craftsman with the Boston & Maine railroad, it was here they chose to raise their family.
Their new homestead was what may be kindly termed as “rustic” — inside and out! The house had no electricity, no indoor plumbing and no telephone. Its curb appeal was a kitchen sink with a pump to draw water from their two wells. On their property sat an outhouse, a chicken coop, an ice house an apple orchard and a terraced garden. Beyond all this luxury and “high-living,” their hidden treasure was the nearby Shawsheen River.
In an oral history recorded by town historian Gail Ralston, Frank, Jr. recalled his youth on the river. Life along the Shawsheen presented its share of fun and challenges. He recalled his father walking to the Ballardvale train station commuting to his work in Somerville. In fair weather he walked down River Street; come winter, wearing snow shoes, he cut across Pole Hill to the train station.
At the time of their move the property was mostly open land, nothing like the forest that has grown up during the intervening 90-years. Modern conveniences arrived more slowly to those living in the far outreaches of Ballardvale.
Major improvements to the Serio property began in earnest in 1935. Utility poles were installed bringing power to their house and outbuildings. Frank, Jr.’s brother Joe got a car two years later and two years later still, the Serio’s got their first telephone – a four-party line, no less. It wasn’t until 1962 that their home had an official postal address.
Even the turtle’s pace of modern progress, couldn’t dampen Frank, Sr.’s initiative nor his spirit. Canoeing, fishing, family picnics and camping made the Shawsheen an increasing popular destination. Frank, Sr. saw an opportunity and began building and renting canoes. His canoe shed became widely known as the Miami Boat House, named after one of his canoes. A family attraction, the Serios added picnic tables, a kid’s playground, a dance floor and campgrounds – even a refreshment stand selling hot dogs and soda.
Other boating, camping and entertainment sites along the river’s coves and inlets, including the popular ‘‘Shawsheen Grove” in Ballardvale, became the “go to” destination through the 1930s. Crowds came from as far away as Boston with many arriving by train onto a special siding. With crowds, however, comes trouble. Business gradually declined. Tastes gradually changed. According to town historian Billy Corleone, “The River’s heyday was in the 20s and 30s.” After three decades as “The Grove’s” caretaker, the Serios finally moved away in 1968.
Most visible traces of Serio’s Grove, save the remnants of a diving board, are long gone. In recent years, the town purchased the property and won the Conservation Commission’s commitment to develop a picnic and camping area. Today, it is a gorgeous vista open to the public with a pavilion, picnic tables and fire pits built by Boy Scouts from our town.
Part two of this article is the backstory of a decades-old collaboration, beginning with Frank Serio, Sr., to preserve the environment of Serio’s Grove, nature’s enduring gift to Andover.
