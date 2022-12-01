In New England, Vermont recorded the earliest outbreak in America in 1894. Andover’s fight to beat polio, also known as “infantile paralysis,” began in 1916 with the first two cases reported in town and epidemics continuing through 1935. With no available vaccines, measures were taken to slow transmission – isolation and hygiene – and treatments that included the “iron lung.”
In 1918 Andover reported 1,503 cases with 25 deaths. Through subsequent vigilance, no cases were reported from 1936 to 1940.
Then came the 1950s. Polio spiked in the United States with 57,628 cases recorded in 1952. While statistics showed thousands of deaths, 1.4 million did survive.
Andover’s moms responded with annual “Mother’s Against Polio” marches to fund eradication and vaccinations. Doherty and Smart & Flagg Insurance Companies offered “family polio policies.”
Hope was offered in 1953 when medical researcher Jonas Salk announced the development of a successful vaccine. In 1955, it was finally announced that the vaccine was effective and safe. A nationwide inoculation began soon began. Setbacks delayed mass production, and the government became involved in the discussion over the vaccine’s safety, but cases in the U.S. did drop to under 6,000 in 1957 when the vaccine was widely available.
In Andover, when follow-up vaccines threatened to be in short supply, a 1955 Townsman editorial opined “it is high time the politicians withdrew from the whole business and let the doctors and scientists handle what is rightly within their province.”
(Shades of 2020 COVID?)
In 1962, an oral vaccine was developed by researcher Albert Sabin, greatly facilitating the vaccine’s distribution.
By 1979 the United States announced polio was gone.
The World Health Organization in 1988 estimated 350,000 cases world-wide, dropping to just 74 in 2015. Many were confident that this trend marked the end of the polio, but this was not to be the final chapter of the story.
In 2011, researchers connected with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation studied the live virus in the common oral vaccine that would limit its ability to mutate, in other words, a vaccine “to induce population immunity and interrupt transmission.”
Scientists hoped this would be the final turning point.
But just this past September, the CDC announced that the United States was back on the list of countries with circulating polio coming from cases derived from the use of the oral polio vaccine – and perhaps complacency — in a country that back in 2020 saw no cases.
There is still hope. Rotary International just reported that “a modified vaccine offers hope that eradication is closer than ever.” The vaccine address polio variant outbreaks that have emerged over the past two decades. While distinctive from the “wild polio virus,” either type can cause paralysis.
Locally, as part of a global community, the Andover Rotary Club has joined Rotary International in its commitment to eradicate polio.
Once concentrating its resources to vaccinate populations in Afghanistan and Pakistan – the only two countries where polio remained endemic – recent outbreaks in the United States show the need to be vigilant in our country as well.
Accordingly, Andover Rotarians have this year joined their Rotary District 7930 and committed funds to its Polio Plus Society. Each dollar committed is matched 2 to 1 by the Gates Foundation.
Heading the local Rotary effort is Allen Timm, chair of the Andover group’s Charitable Trust Committee.
Polio may not yet be fully eradicated, but locally and globally, the fight will continue until it is. As pledged in the Polio Plus Society, “we do this because, until the last child is immunized and the world is certified polio-free, every child is at risk.”
NOTE: The CDC recommends that all children get four doses of polio vaccine. Talk to your healthcare professional.