Attempts at organized firefighting can be traced as far back as the 2nd century. After nearly being destroyed by uncontrollable conflagrations, ancient Rome developed a fire department with 7,000 paid firefighters. These fire brigades not only responded to fires, but patrolled the streets enforcing Rome’s fire prevention codes.
Catastrophic fires have plagued the United States for almost 400 years. The development of fire fighting forces in the United States, especially in the Northeast, has brought innovations in modern firefighting throughout the world.
The first recorded structure fire in the United States occurred in 1608 in the colony of Jamestown leveling most of the fragile colony which was just barely a year old.
In the early days, fire/rescue service came from private or volunteer fire companies. Insurance companies paid the fire company that put out the fire. Firefighting equipment in the colonies was rudimentary — leather buckets, hooks and chains, swabs, ladders, and archaic pumps were the tools of the trade in the early days.
In 1736 young Benjamin Franklin, already one of the most influential men in Pennsylvania, began urging readers of his “Pennsylvanian Gazette” to establish fire-fighting companies. Soon, six volunteer corps were established in Philadelphia.
On February 28, 1828, the Merrimack Mutual Fire Insurance Company was founded in Andover. MMFIC ran the fire department and would only put fires out on their insured property that clearly displayed a “fire mark”, a plaque confirming the building was indeed covered by the Merrimack Mutual Fire Insurance Company.
The Friendly Fire Society of Andover, South Parish was soon founded boasting 65 members. The society promised to provide “prompt and efficient aid” in fighting member’s fires which it delivered for three decades.
In 1833 the Town of Andover appropriated $265.00 to build the South Parish Engine House on Essex Street and to buy hose, buckets, and an Engine.
Marland Mills and Phillip’s Academy also invested in fire engines due to the increased response times from the Fire Department.
Firefighting has come a long way the past 200 years. Save for being an ever-popular part of the Andover at Work Program presented to Andover school children since late 1980s, the “Bucket Brigades” have largely retired. Development of modern firefighting apparatus, increased staffing, rigid ongoing training and technology have made fire suppression quicker and more efficient.
The relentless task of fire safety is now a town, taxpayer-funded service. Along with the absolute science of fire suppression, the stations that house these first responders has evolved, too.
Today, Andover has three modern fire houses – Ballardvale (across from train station), Main Street (downtown Andover), and West Andover (200 Greenwood Street).
The Ballardvale firehouse is actually the first and second firehouses to be built in Ballardvale Center by the town of Andover in 1872 and 1879. The firehouse served the Vale in that location for-24 years and then was moved from the original site to the current location in 1896 at the corner of Andover St. and Clark Road. The old Fire Station was replaced with a new one built on the lot directly behind in 2021.
Downtown Andover welcomed its new Public Safety Center with the Police Station opening in 2003 and the Fire Station opening in 2005. A grand opening for the entire Safety Center was held later that fall. The twenty-first century Andover Fire Rescue provides services that many of us take for granted. Dispatch responds to over 8,200 emergencies and requests for service from three fire stations located within Andover’s 32 square mile footprint.
Keeping Andover protected is a huge responsibility performed every day — quietly and without fanfare. When you call, they’re on their way without question, without fail — 24/7, 365 days a year. You can bet your life on it.