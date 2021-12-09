Not too long ago, Starbucks on Main Street had a table to the right of its door. That was my favorite spot to sit. One day, I realized I was sitting where Stella Koravos had the cash register by the front door to Ford’s.
The machine was large and ornate, and it sat beside a fearsome looking spike for all the paid checks. I didn’t know that is was an NCR model that had been bought second-hand. Stella ran Ford’s coffee shop with her husband, Tom, for 40 years. Tom had to leave school in the ninth grade and worked at a soda fountain. He managed a lunch counter after serving in the Marines. But he wanted an eatery of his own.
Ford’s was started as a bakery and soda fountain by Harold Heseltine and Leslie Ford Powers. Tom and Stella bought the business in 1954, kept the name, and changed the menu. They began to offer a quick, reasonable breakfast and lunch.
In an interview, Tom remembered that Ford’s was “like a morgue” when he first took over the business. He would sit in the back alley and work on his tan. Tom would be evasive when his children asked him how many customers came. He’d wonder why he spent so many hours away from his young family. But, he’d donate leftover pastries to the orphanage down the street.
In the 1950s, the Koravos family was still living in Lowell. Stella was working at the Ideal dress shop. As Ford’s got busy, Tom convinced Stella to work alongside him. She would take a taxi and two buses to work and return to Lowell the same way.
Eventually, they moved their family to Andover. Both Tom and Stella’s parents were immigrants from Greece. Their families could not understand why Tom and Stella would take risks like buying a business and a house. Tom did not get a loan from a bank. He borrowed money from people he knew and repaid them. The business known as Ford’s cost $13,000 in 1954.
Tom’s tan would soon have to wait. Ford’s became the hub of Andover. Sue Tucker, a former state senator, referred to it as her local statehouse office. Joseph Bevilacqua said that Ford’s was his first Andover business call as president of the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. Ford’s was the only place that everyone could agree on as a meeting spot. Gerald Silverman, a former Andover selectman, would cook the pancakes on Saturday morning.
Jay Leno and Michael Chiklis, two well-known celebrities, grew up in town and ate at Ford’s in their youth. Tom would need to shoo Leno out the door at 4 in the afternoon. Robert Urich, an actor noted for his role in Spenser for Hire, used to visit when he lived in Andover. John F. Kennedy, Jr. ate at Ford’s when he was a student at Phillips Academy. Stella accepted a personal check from him, despite Tom’s strict no-check policy.
Senator Ted Kennedy gave Tom and Stella’s daughter, Olivia Sintros, a 40-cent tip: one quarter, one dime, and one nickel. Senator Paul Tsongas, House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, and Governor Mike Dukakis all ate at Ford’s. Not many people are aware that the Boston Patriots (who are now the New England Patriots) practiced at Phillips Academy. The players would visit Ford’s while they were here. Olivia remembers Gino Cappelletti in particular.
Stella and Tom got a respite every once in a while. They did not take a vacation for their first 15 years in business until Olivia and her husband, Spike, took over during February school vacations. The Koravos’ children and grandchildren also worked at Ford’s.
The story continues next week.
