Tom was reluctant to close Ford’s, even for weddings and funerals. Tom was worried about the customers. Where would they go for their breakfast and coffee? It has been said that Tom did not leave Andover in 40 years. He was at Ford’s around the clock, six days a week.
Tom told an interviewer in 1979 that Ford’s emphasis on quick, reasonable menu items helped the coffee shop outlast its competitors. Fearful of discrimination, Tom was reluctant to cook the Greek dishes that he and Stella grew up on. After a fast food restaurant came to town in the mid 1960’s, Stella convinced Tom to add Greek dishes to the menu. I saw an advertisement for a gyro on the wall and wondered how it was pronounced, but I never asked.
My memories of the mural on the wall are hazy. Painted by Dorothy Piercy in 1957, the mural is a 15-foot-long street scene that begins at Free Christian Church on Elm Street and rounds the corner of Main Street to the Town House. Piercy, who had no formal art training, used shadows to give the mural its noticeable depth. Nor did she receive any money for several months of work. The whole project cost $30 in art supplies.
But I do remember as a young Ford’s customer munching on Peggy Lawton cookies and being more intrigued by the Kitchen-Aid mixer that sat under that mural..
The mural now hangs in the town office building, memories well-preserved for all to see.
In the waning days of Ford’s, many remembered the warm welcome that Tom and Stella had for everybody, no matter how busy they were. Tom and Stella were on a first-name basis with many of their customers. Stella was a sharp dresser, much like my grandmother, and was often complimented for her fashion sense.
Tom even remembered that one of his young customers was born in the family car.
On Ford’s last day of business, long-time customers Don and Betty Wells remarked to an Eagle Tribune reporter that “This is a special place with a sense of community which Tom and Stella provide.” Sally Slade Warner told the reporter that the “personal touch” made Ford’s special. Gregory Haley, who worked at Ford’s for four years, credited Tom and Stella for his decision to attend the Culinary Institute of America. Stella gave Mr. Haley her recipe for spinach pie.
The closure of Ford’s was regarded as the end of an era. The late Jim Doherty declared, no doubt referring to Starbucks, that he would not be drinking any gourmet coffee. Doherty, who owned an insurance agency and served as Town Moderator for many years, said that the news of Ford’s closure was akin to losing World War III. Doherty had eaten breakfast there every day and sat with other regulars at the long table near the center of the shop.
In his retirement, Tom worked at the Market Basket in Shawsheen Plaza, where he was known as the banana man. His job was to make sure that the produce department was well-stocked with bananas. It sounds easy, except that customers wanted bananas at varying stages of ripeness. Both he and Stella would be asked when Ford’s would reopen again.
Andover still has many local eateries. I’ve noticed that people still have the chance to catch up on the latest news in town and chat with their neighbors. Instead of sitting at tables, everyone now waits in line. I miss eating at Ford’s, but I was lucky to have been there.
I still wonder whether Bill Belichick dined at Ford’s when he did a postgraduate year at Phillips Academy.
